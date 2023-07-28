New Triumph Showroom Opening in Edinburgh

The rejuvenated dealership, Edinburgh Triumph, reopened on Saturday 22nd July 2023, as the showroom becomes a part of the new Triumph retail concept.

A whole host of activities took place on Saturday 22nd July to celebrate the dealer’s official re-opening. To celebrate, the dealership had some special bikes on display including the TE-1 prototype, Street Triple 765 Moto2TM edition and the Scrambler 1200 XE featured in the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die. Special guests included representatives from the IAM road smart team, Motorcycle Law Scotland, and The Curvy Riders.

Guests were able to take a behind the scenes look at the new workshop, take in the live music and complementary food and drink throughout the day.

The Edinburgh Triumph dealership is a significant presence in Scotland’s Triumph network. After Triumph’s rebirth in October 1990, Two Wheels Co-Founder Andrew Winton was excited at the prospect of owning and retailing Triumph bikes. Later that year Triumph set out to recruit a dealer network and in January 1991 Two Wheels became one of Triumph’s first dealers.

Devron Boulton, Triumph GB General Manager quote: “Edinburgh Triumph has been a valuable part of the Triumph family for many years, and we are delighted that they have upgraded their dealership to meet the new dealer standards. The dealership always provides high levels of customer service and has a huge offering of the new motorcycle line up”.

Neil Roberts, Edinburgh Triumph Managing Director Quote: “Edinburgh are proud to have been a part of the Triumph family since 1991 and thrive off delivering the latest 2023 models to the local Triumph owners and riders. We hope our customers enjoy the new dealership and look forward to meeting them all!”.

The full list of Triumph’s UK dealerships can be found here.