GASGAS Spices It Up With 11 All-New Offroad Bikes For 2024

To GASGAS, it doesn’t really matter if you ride motocross for fun or if you race to win. What matters is making sure that all five of our new bikes deliver the very best performance for guaranteed good times in the dirt. For 2024, we’re really turning up the heat in the moto scene. Starting with our little 2-stroke ripper – our beloved MC 125 – through to the MXGP race winning MC 450F 4-stroke, we really do have a bike to suit all types of riders.

GASGAS motocross models are already the best handling dirt bikes out there, but that didn’t stop our engineers from making them perform even better! With each one assembled using new steel frames, new aluminum subframes, and new swingarms, the perfect combination of razor-sharp cornering and straight-line stability is further refined to maximise the fun factor. And to bring our MC 125 and MC 250 2-strokes bang up to date, both bikes fire into life with the simple press of the new electric start button – none of that kickstart nonsense here! Plus, they’re now fuelled by cutting-edge throttle body injection for a crisper response and much-improved on-track performance.

Across the board, all 2024 models are now powered by new, lighter motors, which produce both more torque and high-revving power than ever before. They’re then fitted neatly inside new frames with a slight backwards tilt to lower the front sprocket, centralise the weight, and make the best handling motocross bikes on the planet handle even better!

Technical Highlights Motocross

New frame – Engineered to be stable at speed, the new frames retain their best-in-class cornering ability and give improved rider feedback.

Engineered to be stable at speed, the new frames retain their best-in-class cornering ability and give improved rider feedback. New aluminum subframe – Strong, reliable, and plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling of each dirt bike.

Strong, reliable, and plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling of each dirt bike. New die-cast aluminum swingarm – Light, strong, and offering just the right amount of flex.

Light, strong, and offering just the right amount of flex. New bodywork – Refined rider triangle gives larger contact areas so riders can better grip the bike for improved control.

Refined rider triangle gives larger contact areas so riders can better grip the bike for improved control. New hour meter – Helps to make sure all riders stay on top of maintaining their bike.

Helps to make sure all riders stay on top of maintaining their bike. WP XACT front fork with AER technology – Refined, adjustable by hand, and now feature a hydrostop to take the sting out of heavy landings.

Refined, adjustable by hand, and now feature a hydrostop to take the sting out of heavy landings. WP XACT rear shock – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock has a new piston to improve both comfort and performance.

Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock has a new piston to improve both comfort and performance. New forged triple clamps – Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex for improved comfort.

Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex for improved comfort. High-performance Braktec hydraulic clutch system – As close as you can get to maintenance-free, ensuring consistency and performance at all times.

As close as you can get to maintenance-free, ensuring consistency and performance at all times. New Braktec brakes – Brake disks that are unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear. It’s never been easier to keep things under control.

Brake disks that are unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear. It’s never been easier to keep things under control. Neken handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend that’s unique to GASGAS, durability and comfort are guaranteed. There’s a bigger bar pad for improved safety too.

Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend that’s unique to GASGAS, durability and comfort are guaranteed. There’s a bigger bar pad for improved safety too. New footpegs – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to GASGAS footpegs! They help keep your feet where they need to be in all conditions.

Bigger is definitely better when it comes to GASGAS footpegs! They help keep your feet where they need to be in all conditions. New TBI injection with premix for 2-strokes – Bringing our 2-strokes bang up to date, Throttle Body Injection makes sure the motors run clean, crisp, and create strong power throughout the rev range.

Bringing our 2-strokes bang up to date, Throttle Body Injection makes sure the motors run clean, crisp, and create strong power throughout the rev range. New electronic exhaust control for 2 strokes – Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the new electronic powervalve creates maximum power and offers improved durability.

Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the new electronic powervalve creates maximum power and offers improved durability. New motors – Centralising mass while also being lighter, not to mention producing more power, the motors deliver even better performance for 2024.

Centralising mass while also being lighter, not to mention producing more power, the motors deliver even better performance for 2024. New, unified motor position – All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to improve the overall handling of each and every bike.

All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to improve the overall handling of each and every bike. Map Select Switch – Our MC 125 is already equipped with one, but by adding a Map Select Switch to any of our four strokes, the riding experience is taken to new levels! With the simple press of the corresponding button, launch control, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customise the performance of each bike for every rider. And by adding it to our MC 250, you’ll also get the choice of two different engine maps.

Full line-up: MC 125, MC 250, MC 250F, MC 350F, MC 450F

Discover all the exciting details of each motocross bike here.

Enduro | It’s time to rock ‘n’ roll!

So easy, and so much fun to ride. That’s what makes our new generation of enduro bikes so competitive! Spicing up the riding experience in the woods, on the trails, and through every extreme section, these new bikes are as good as it gets when it comes to enduro performance. New bodywork not only makes these bikes easy on the eye, but once onboard, riders will soon notice the larger, and smoother, contact areas, allowing for tighter grip as you get on the gas across challenging terrain. It’s 2024. It’s time to rock ‘n’ roll!

We’ve also added two new models – an EC 450F and an EC 500F. Both big-bore bikes are more suited to open, flowy trails and feature all the same top-level components as the rest of the range. We’re talking Braktec brakes, WP suspension, and enduro-specific PANKL transmissions. Knowing just how beneficial a rear suspension linkage is, we’ve fitted to every GASGAS enduro bike, to make sure that each one soaks up small chop and hard hits with ease. Make no mistake, the best enduro bikes out there just got even better for 2024!

The outgoing generation of GASGAS enduro bikes was already super agile through the trees and super stable at higher speeds. However, thanks to the new motors across the range being both lighter and more powerful, the handling characteristics are amplified further! This was achieved by our engineers repositioning the motors inside the new frames to centralise weight and balance things out a little better. Sounds like a small change, but will soon become evident on the trails.

Technical Highlights Enduro

New frame – Engineered to be stable at speed while remaining incredibly agile through tight and twisty trails, the new frame amplifies the riding experience for everyone.

Engineered to be stable at speed while remaining incredibly agile through tight and twisty trails, the new frame amplifies the riding experience for everyone. New aluminum subframe – Strong, reliable, and plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling of each bike.

Strong, reliable, and plays a vital role in the ergonomics and handling of each bike. New die-cast aluminum swingarm – Light, strong, and offering just the right amount of flex!

Light, strong, and offering just the right amount of flex! New bodywork – Refined rider triangle gives larger contact areas so riders can better grip the bike for improved control.

Refined rider triangle gives larger contact areas so riders can better grip the bike for improved control. WP XPLOR front fork with open cartridge – Undergoing plenty of technical changes to further improve performance and overall handling, the WP XPLOR forks are a little longer, assembled with new settings, and remain easily adjustable by hand.

Undergoing plenty of technical changes to further improve performance and overall handling, the WP XPLOR forks are a little longer, assembled with new settings, and remain easily adjustable by hand. WP XACT rear shock with rear linkage – Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock features a new piston for improved comfort. And to make sure the shock action is always consistent and progressive, all GASGAS enduro bikes are equipped with a linkage.

Shorter and lighter yet retaining 300mm of travel, the WP XACT shock features a new piston for improved comfort. And to make sure the shock action is always consistent and progressive, all GASGAS enduro bikes are equipped with a linkage. New forged triple clamps – Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex for improved comfort.

Featuring a new steering stem that offers a little more flex for improved comfort. New Braktec brakes – With brake disks unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear, it’s never been easier to keep things under control in the woods.

With brake disks unique to GASGAS and new calipers front and rear, it’s never been easier to keep things under control in the woods. Neken Handlebars – Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend unique to GASGAS, durability and comfort are guaranteed while a bigger bar pad improves safety.

Made from high-strength aluminum and with a bar bend unique to GASGAS, durability and comfort are guaranteed while a bigger bar pad improves safety. New footpegs – Bigger is definitely better when it comes to footpegs, which means the new GASGAS bikes offer better control in all conditions.

Bigger is definitely better when it comes to footpegs, which means the new GASGAS bikes offer better control in all conditions. New Throttle Body Injection with separate oil tank for 2 strokes – Bringing our 2-stroke enduro dirt bikes bang up to date, Throttle Body Injection makes sure the motors run clean, crisp, and create strong power throughout the rev range.

Bringing our 2-stroke enduro dirt bikes bang up to date, Throttle Body Injection makes sure the motors run clean, crisp, and create strong power throughout the rev range. New electronic exhaust control 2 strokes – Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the new electronic powervalve improves durability while boosting torque.

Controlling how the exhaust ports open, the new electronic powervalve improves durability while boosting torque. New motors – Centralising mass while also being lighter, not to mention that they produce more usable torque, the performance from each motor is even better for 2024.

Centralising mass while also being lighter, not to mention that they produce more usable torque, the performance from each motor is even better for 2024. New, unified motor position – All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to improve the overall handling of each and every bike.

All 4-stroke models have the motor mounted in the same position to improve the overall handling of each and every bike. Map Select Switch – Take the riding experience of any of our four strokes to the next level with a Map Select Switch! Readily available as a Technical Accessory, with the simple press of the corresponding button, traction control, a quickshifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customise the performance of each enduro bike. And by adding one to any of our 2-strokes, you’ll also get the choice of two different engine maps.

Full line-up: EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F, EC 350F, EC 450F, EC 500F

Follow this link to explore the enduro models.

GASGAS Apparel and Technical Accessories

It’s never been easier to personalise your GASGAS dirt bike! The revitalised GASGAS Technical Accessories range includes a huge selection of quality components designed to protect, improve, and to add a little more spice to each and every model. And the best part is, with our online configurator, riders can fit their favourite parts to a virtual bike to see just how cool they’ll look once fitted. Then, all that’s needed is a quick visit to an authorised GASGAS dealer to confirm the selection!

What’s more, the GASGAS Apparel range allows everyone to ride in style! With most of the collection created in partnership with the dirt bike industry’s leading brands, quality, comfort, and performance is never in question. From head-to-toe, GASGAS Apparel has every rider covered. Discover Apparel.

We’re also proud to offer race team replica clothing for every day use, with our Casual Apparel collection. Perfect for hanging out trackside or kicking back with friends, with plenty of options to deal with all kinds of weather, there’s loads of reasons to check it out online and in store at your local GASGAS dealer. Explore Casual Apparel.

Price and availability

The new 2024 motocross models will be available in authorised GASGAS dealerships from August 2023.

MC 125 – £7,949.00

MC 250 – £8, 749.00

MC 250F – £9,149.00

MC 350F – £9,449.00

MC 450F – £9,749.00

Enduro riders will have to wait a little longer, with bikes landing in authorised GASGAS dealer from September 2023.

EC 250 – £9,049.00

EC 300 – £9,249.00

EC 250F – £9,549.00

EC 350F – £9,749.00

EC 450F – £9,849.00

EC 500F – £10,149.00

For more GASGAS news check out our dedicated page GASGAS News

or head to the official GASGAS website gasgas.com/en-gb.html