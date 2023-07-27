Iconic HRD Black Shadow among hundreds of classic two-wheelers sold at the National Motorcycle Museum

Over £1.2 million pounds worth of vintage scooters and classic motorcycles were successfully sold at H&H Classics’ most recent National Motorcycle Museum auction.

A total of 248 motorcycles and scooters were offered for sale, with a 1949 Vincent HRD Black Shadow stealing the show and fetching the highest price on the day, selling for £62,375.

Making waves and exceeding its lower estimate by over £10,000 was the 1968 Lambretta SX200, once owned by music legend Paul Weller. Following a rapid-fire bidding war, the iconic scooter finally sold for a fantastic £32,200. Meanwhile an extremely rare c.1936/7 Excelsior Manxman 4-valve also received great attention throughout the day and finally clinched a cool £39,100.

The demand for scooters remained high with Lambrettas accounting for half of the 10 most valuable lots selling during the day, ranging from an extremely original 1971 DL200 Electronic which sold for £18,975, to an ultra-rare 1966 SX225 ‘BelAir 2’which fetched £20,000.

“Our auction at the National Motorcycle Museum was once again another great success,” remarked Mike Davis, senior motorcycle specialist at H&H Classics. “These vehicles, each with its own slice of history, have found new homes and are set to embark on their next journeys. It’s great to see such continued enthusiasm for classic motorcycles and scooters, and we’re grateful to all of our vendors and bidders for their unwavering support.”

Sports bikes also received considerable interest during the sale with an Italian 1996 Bimota YB11 fetching an impressive £5,520 and Honda’s second generation 1996 CBR900RR ‘Fireblade’ commanding £2,530.

Triumphs continued to prove their desirability, achieving prices well above their initial estimates, with standout examples like a 1963 Thunderbird 650 fetching £5,865, a 2010 Thunderbird 1700 reaching £7,475, and a 1972 X-75 Hurricane achieving an impressive £18,975.

Adding to the great sales of the day were several no reserve bikes including a 1979 Honda CBX1000, which was sold for an impressive £12,190, closely followed by a c.1972 Triumph TR5T Trophy which fetched £11,730.

Other notable highlights included a 1922 Sunbeam 3 1/2hp which sold for £1,600 more than expected, and a 1958 BMW R50, listed without a reserve, revved up considerable interest and was finally acquired for £7,820.

H&H’s preparations are now in full swing for its upcoming classic, collector, and performance car auction at Imperial War Museum, Duxford on the 20 September 2023.

