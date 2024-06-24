Cardo Systems’ innovative PACKTALK PRO is now available

Building on the world-renown PACKTALK series, the recently announced PACKTALK PRO from Cardo Systems set a new benchmark for intercom technology – with in-built Crash Detection, Auto On/Off functionality and 45mm JBL speakers as standard – and now, the first devices are making it into customer’s hands.

The super-premium communicator, launched to critical acclaim in May, has an MSRP of $459 / €469,95 and is available as a single unit. The stylish matte black unit can be ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com or bought from official Cardo retailers across the globe.

Key features of the unit include:

Crash Detection

Using a three-part system – the unit sensors, the Cardo Connect App and the Cardo Cloud – a pre-set emergency contact is contacted in an identified case of an accident on the road.



Auto On/Off

Once activated, the PACKTALK PRO will power down when standing still, and power back up for the ride for maximum battery-life, thanks to its on-board Internal Measurement Unit (IMU).



Sound by JBL

45mm JBL speakers from JBL included as standard – combined with specifically engineered audio profiles – ensure users can clearly hear whatever they want to listen to.



Benefitting from Cardo’s proven reliable Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) the PRO offers connectivity to up to 15 others, easy grouping and auto healing when in a group. Fitting to any helmet without tools, the PRO is held in place by Cardo’s patented magnetic Air mount, offering a safe and secure fitment, which is still easy to use with a gloved hand.

The PACKTALK PRO carries over the features synonymous with Cardo Systems industry-leading lineup of communicators developed over the brand’s 20-year history of ‘Breaking Boundaries’. Including: Waterproof IP67 rating, Bluetooth 5.2, Over-The-Air Software Updates, fast charging, USB type-C, built-in FM Radio, universal Bluetooth intercom and a 3-year warranty.

For more information about Cardo Systems, and its full line-up of communication devices to fit all rider’s budgets, visit cardosystems.com or join the conversation on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and see all the latest videos on YouTube.

About Cardo Systems

Cardo Systems, a provider of cutting-edge devices and application services for powersports and outdoor enthusiasts, is proudly marking its anniversary in 2024 by celebrating ’20 years of breaking boundaries’. Since launching the world’s first Bluetooth-based wireless intercom headset in 2004, Cardo Systems has been responsible for many of the industry’s innovations, revolutionising communication, pushing technological boundaries and enhancing user safety. Now sold in over 100 countries, Cardo is proud to be the world’s leading communication device for groups in motion.

