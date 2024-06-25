Secure & Adjustable Mount for Scooters and Motorcycles.

Quad Lock proudly introduces the Mirror Stem Mount, the latest addition to our premium range of phone mounting solutions for scooters and motorcycles. Engineered to securely attach your phone to the mirror stem shaft interface, this product ensures your device remains easily accessible throughout your ride.

Crafted from high-quality die-cast aluminium, the Mirror Stem Mount is designed to withstand the demands of the road while remaining lightweight. A standout feature of the Mirror Stem Mount is its secure integration onto the scooter or motorcycle’s mirror shaft interface. The sturdy, offset arm positions the phone in line of sight and out of the way of your motorcycle controls. Riders can also effortlessly adjust their phones without tools thanks to the adjustable gimbal head.

For those with non-standard mirror thread sizes, the Quad Lock Mirror Stem Mount Adaptor Kit provides the perfect solution. Made from high tensile Grade 8.8 steel, the kit includes adaptors for popular thread sizes and raises the mounting point by 20mm for improved clearance around trim and surrounding components. The kit includes thread sizes such as M10 x 1.25, M10 x. 1.25-LH (for right-handed mirrors), M10 x 1.5, and M8 x 1.25.

Statement from Martin Loscher, Senior Product Development Engineer of Quad Lock:

“The Mirror Stem Mount is an ideal mount solution for scooters and motorcycles with limited mount options with an additional beneﬁt of tool-free adjustability of the gimbal head so you can adjust phone position easily on the go”

Visit quadlockcase.net/mirror-stem-mount to learn more about the Mirror Stem Mount and ﬁnd the perfect mount for your scooter or motorcycle!

