Eight down, eight to go: Assen gets MotoE’s second half underway

2024’s half-time standings see Casadei lead Zannoni by six points as a date with the Cathedral of Speed awaits the electric series.

Eight races down, eight to go. The 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship has been a fascinating watch up to the halfway point as the electric class riders and teams get set to dance to the hymns of the Cathedral of Speed for Round 5.

Heading to the Motul TT Assen, Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) holds the Championship lead – but only just. The Italian bounced back from a disappointing Catalan GP to pick up a win and second place on home turf at Mugello, handing him the title chase lead, but fellow Italian Kevin Zannoni won Race 2 to ensure he’s just six points adrift. Casadei has podium pedigree in Assen, so the current leader will be confident he can still be at the summit come Saturday evening.

Casadei and Zannoni are the lead players so far in the 2024 Championship chase, as Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) and Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing) land in the Netherlands searching for much better weekends than they endured in Italy. Gutierrez’s P10 and P11 and Spinelli’s P9 and P10 were the pair’s worst finishes of the season. Time to respond in Assen.

Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) is now level on points with Spinelli – 88 apiece – in P5, with the Spaniard returning to the podium last time out with a P3 for the first time since his double P2 in Portimao. The other rostrum scorer at Mugello was Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) as the Brazilian grabbed a much-needed third in Race 2 to set himself up for a charge up the standings in the second half of the season.

Last year’s double Assen winner, Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™), earned his best result of the season at Mugello with a P7, as the first ever Cup winner eyes a podium return at a happy hunting ground. Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) could also be one to watch after an impressive Mugello where he returned to parc ferme with pole position and a podium.

As always, two MotoE™ races are coming up this weekend, and then two more in Germany. So get ready for a pivotal back-to-back!

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com