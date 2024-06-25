Clean with ease thanks to Vulcanet

The warmer weather has finally arrived, but with it, the arrival of those pesky bugs that are never easy to get off the visor or bodywork.

Not to worry, Vulcanet, the waterless cleaning solution, gets the job done quickly – and without a single drop of water.

Vulcanet’s innovative cleaning solution is specially formulated to tackle the toughest dirt whilst being gentle on surfaces, making it suitable for a wide range of materials. Whether removing dirt and bugs from helmets, mud and grime from boots or cleaning a fairing, Vulcanet offers a one-stop solution for all cleaning needs.

Key features of Vulcanet’s versatile cleaning solution include:

Effortless Cleaning: Removes dirt, grime, grease, and more with ease.

Multipurpose: Suitable for cleaning bikes, helmets, gloves, boots, and other riding gear.

Convenient Application: Comes in easy-to-use wipes for hassle-free cleaning on the go.

How Vulcanet works:

Vulcanet’s innovative waterless wipes effortlessly dissolve dirt and dust, owing to their unique textile weave featuring a spiral design with bevelled edges. This design efficiently gathers dirt particles, aiding the removal of stubborn residues. As the wipe collects dirt, it becomes lubricated, ensuring that trapped dust is safely captured within the fabric’s cilia, preventing scratches on the surface. Besides a thorough cleaning, the solution imparts a protective seal like a traditional polish by buffing with the included microfibre cloth to protect the paintwork underneath.

Vulcanet Cleaning Wipes have an RRP of £36.99 and to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.