Rare barn find stars in classic motorcycle auction

A hugely exciting barn find vintage motorcycle that has been off the road for most of its life is set to be one of the star lots at H&H Classics’ next motorcycle sale, which takes place on 3 July at the National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull.

The carefully-curated auction covers all ages, conditions and types of motorcycle, from sporting to touring, and all points in between. More than 200 lots will be offered for sale with over 70 offered without reserve, providing a host of unmissable opportunities for collectors, enthusiasts and would-be buyers.

The barn find, a 1951 Vincent Black Shadow Series C, has been off the road since at least the late 1970s, and is thought to have last seen regular use in the ‘60s. Coming with a fascinating history, the Vincent Owners Club have confirmed that the Series C boasts factory-correct number status. On discovery of the machine, it was found to roll freely and the engine had not seized during its many years of storage. Accompanying the bike is a fantastic history file including sale receipts from 1955 and various engineer reports. Expected to attract much interest, the Black Shadow barn find is estimated between £25,000-30,000.

“We’re incredibly excited to be offering such a wonderful collection of classic motorcycles and vintage scooters at our next two-wheel auction,” comments Mike Davis, motorcycle specialist, H&H Classics. “The quality and variety of machines are sure to excite enthusiasts of many different eras of motorcycling. We have some really fascinating, rare and special bikes that are sure to draw much interest from fans around the world so we can expect to see a lively sale room on the day with plenty of fierce bidding from those looking to add to their collections.”

The auction also features three further Black Shadows: a 1950 example fitted with some subtle upgrades (estimated at £32,000-38,000); a 1952 Series C with all correct factory numbers, coming from 20 years ownership (estimated between £28,000-32,000) and a 1955 Series D which comes from long-term family ownership (estimated £26,000-28,000).

Meanwhile a 1929 Brough Superior SS100 – dubbed ‘the mysterious SS100’ due to it being first registered in 1944 and having what is believed to be a prototype frame as it differs slightly from standard models – comes to the sale with an estimate of £240,000-280,000.

While the Brough Superior holds the accolade for the highest value lot of the sale, it’s pipped to the post in the rarity stakes by a c.1922 D.S. Malterre, the sole survivor of the two made. In superbly restored order but having seen little use, the Indian V-twin-powered motorcycle has been displayed at the Goodwood Revival. This unique example has a £22,000-26,000 estimate.

More than four decades younger than the D.S., the 1968 Godet 1330GT, estimated between £48,000-52,000, runs a 1330cc Vincent engine and is in beautifully-prepared order. It was built to the vendor’s specifications by his friend, Patrick Godet, so offers the chance to own a truly bespoke motorcycle. Having seen little use due to busy work commitments, the vendor feels it is time the Godet passes to a new owner.

Offering an unmissable opportunity for patriotic buyers comes a 1977 Triumph T140D Silver Jubilee which has been described by H&H’s Mike Davis as the best example he has ever seen. To mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee, 1000 examples of the limited-edition model were produced for the UK, with a further 1000 destined for the USA and 400 more for other export markets. The sale’s example has covered only 14 miles from new and has always been properly maintained and carefully stored and it is ready for the road. It has an £8,000-10,000 estimate.

The sale’s oldest lot is a 1913 Douglas 2 ¾-hp, which has an estimate of £7,00-9,000. In fine original condition, it was discovered in the 1980s after many years off the road. Suitably re-commissioned, in 1983 it received a Pioneer certificate and has taken part in the Pioneer Run on numerous occasions.

All lots can be viewed in person at the National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull, on the afternoon of Tuesday 2 July from 12pm – 6pm. The sale commences at 1pm on the following day.

Anyone interested in bidding on any of the lots can do so in person, online, via telephone or by leaving a commission bid.

For further details about the auction and all of the lots on offer, visit www.handh.co.uk.