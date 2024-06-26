Mxgp Heads East For Indonesia And The Mxgp Of West Nusa Tenggara

As the FIM Motocross World Championship begins the second half of the season, it’s that time of the year when we head to the world’s fourth most populous nation, and the largest archipelagic state on the planet, the Republic of Indonesia! The first of two Grands Prix to be held at the Selaparang Circuit on the island of Lombok, the MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara is named after the political Province which covers the western portion of the Lesser Sunda Islands.

The island of Lombok is roughly half the size of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, but home to roughly 4 million people, and the circuit itself is on the grounds of the disused airport of Selaparang, on the edge of the Province’s capital city of Mataram. This will be the second year of action at this particular circuit, after the GP in 2023 saw overall victories for Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre in MXGP, and Jago Geerts for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Team in MX2.

The Indonesian islands have hosted 12 MXGP events at seven different circuits in total, the first being held in 1995, which saw the first ever Grand Prix win for French legend Sebastien Tortelli in the 125cc class at the Yogyakarta circuit, where he also won the following year as part of his first world title-winning campaign. Yogyakarta hosted three 125cc GPs in total, with nearby Bandung hosting a solitary 250cc-only race in 1997.

More recently, the MXGP World Championship went to Pingkal Pinang in 2017 & ’18, Semarang in 2018 & ’19, and Palembang in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic restricted a return to Indonesia until 2022’s sole event at Sumbawa.





The 2024 MXGP World Championship has seen five straight rounds of the red plate swapping between reigning Champ Jorge Prado for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing and Team HRC’s Tim Gajser before the recent MXGP of Italy. Sadly for the Spaniard, a first lap collision and pile-up left him with a leg injury that took him out of the second race at Maggiora, leaving the Slovenian, who won the GP overall, with a 34-point gap at the top of the standings as the teams packed the flight cases for Indonesia.

Fortunately for Prado, he was left with nothing worse than heavy bruising and is able to race on two weeks later. He still has a 37-point advantage over Jeffrey Herlings, who lies third for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. In the absence of the injured Febvre, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Calvin Vlaanderen, and Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jeremy Seewer moved up to fourth and fifth in the Championship table.

All of the top six in the series have tasted success in Indonesia, with Seewer winning his first ever Grand Prix back in 2017 at Pangkal Pinang’s muddy MX2 race, before Vlaanderen also took his very first GP victory at the same track in MX2 a year later! Both Prado and Gajser have won three GPs in the islands, although Prado’s were all in MX2. Herlings won both events in 2018 but hasn’t been to this part of the world since then. Febvre won both Indonesian events in 2023, starting a five-GP winning streak for the Frenchman, who is sadly still out with his thumb injury from St Jean d’Angely.

The biggest question in MXGP is whether or not Prado will be able to return to the blinding pace of the leading riders in the class, and be able to haul back the points gap to Gajser as the second half of the season gets underway!

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 511 Points; 2. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 477 Points; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 440 Pts; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 339 Pts; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, KAW), 332 Pts; 6. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 327 Points; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, FAN), 302 Pts; 8. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HON), 274 Pts; ; 9. Brian Bogers (NED, FAN), 213 Pts; 10. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, HON), 206 Pts.





MX2 has delivered winning streaks throughout the season so far, with Kay de Wolf winning the first three rounds for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, then Liam Everts taking two in a row for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. De Wolf’s teammate Lucas Coenen delivered his own hat-trick of victories through Galicia, France, and Germany, before his brother Sacha Coenen took his first career overall in Latvia and followed it up in Italy for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, making it a five-GP streak for the Coenen family! De Wolf has kept the Championship leader’s red plate since the opening round, with his current 48-point lead maintained through sheer consistency. Second in the standings for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing is Simon Laengenfelder, who has also stayed consistent but is still searching for his first GP win since August last year.

Third in the series is the rider who took his first career Grand Prix win in Indonesia last year with a perfect weekend, Lucas Coenen, who won in Sumbawa before Jago Geerts won at Lombok. As Tom Vialle won at Sumbawa in 2022, no other rider in MX2 has won a race in the Asian island nation.

The chase is on at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Everts and Andrea Adamo need to catch up from fourth and fifth in the standings, with the reigning Champion now lying over 100 points down on the current series leader.

Delvintor Alfarizi from JM Racing Astra Honda will be the hero for the locals as the rider is the only Indonesian representant in a OAT team. Competing at home with a lot of support from the fans will surely give Alfarizi another motivation to get his scoring tally going in the championship.

As always, the MX2 class has served up far more unpredictable racing than the points table would have you believe, so look out for some wide-open action again amongst the flat-out 250cc combatants!

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 473 Points; 2. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 425 Points; 3. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 421 Pts; 4. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 394 Pts; 5. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 368 Pts; 6. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, TRI), 314 Pts; 7. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 300 Pts; 8. Sacha Coenen (BEL, KTM), 278 Pts; 9. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 226 Pts; 10. Quentin Prugnieres (FRA, KAW). 197 Pts.

TIMETABLE (Local Timing UTC+8)

SATURDAY: 10:45 MX2 Free Practice, 11:15 MXGP Free Practice, 13:20 MX2 Time Practice, 14:00 MXGP Time Practice, 15:25 MX2 RAM Qualifying Race, 16:10 MXGP RAM Qualifying Race.

SUNDAY: 10:25 MX2 Warm-up, 10:45 MXGP Warm-up, 12:15 MX2 Race 1, 13:15 MXGP Race 1, 15:10 MX2 Race 2, 16:10 MXGP Race 2.

For more news check out our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.mxgp.com