Y.100 Helmet is the NEXX Level

Accessibly-priced full-face helmet made in Europe

New to the NEXX range, the Y.100 is an entry-level full-face helmet designed and manufactured in Europe.

Its Polyfusion shell has a sleek design that enhances stability and minimises noise, while maintaining a lightweight profile that meets the latest ECE22.06 standards.

Up front the X-SWIFT Quick Release visor sits in an extra wide aperture, for maximum all-round vision. It’s rated optical class 1 and comes ready to accept a Pinlock anti-fog insert. There’s a drop-down Sun Visor to help deal with glare.

The Y.100’s shell and lining is also designed to reduce the impact of exterior noise, keeping the rider fully focussed on the road, with a thick neck roll that blocks noise and wind from entering from underneath the helmet.

Adjustable ventilation ports front and back, and a fresh air chamber between the EPS liner and the padding, provide a cooling flow of air when the temperature rises.

The interior is made from soft-touch X.MART Dry fabric, which is removable and washable,with anti-sweat and anti-allergen properties.

For those who need to stay connected, the Y.100 comes ready to accept X-COM3 Bluetooth 5.0 comms. Both the X-COM3 standard and X-COM3 Pro – with 2.0 Mesh Technology, and sound by Harman Kardon – will fit straight in.

There’s even a removable side mount for easy attachment of a Go-Pro action-camera.

Like all NEXX helmets, the Y.100 is 100% designed and made in Europe. It comes in three model options: the ‘Pure’ in Black, which retails at just £109.99; the ‘Core’ in Titanium or White Pearl, at £139.99; and the ‘B-Side’ which costs £169.99 and is available in three graphic options.

Both the Core and B-Side come with a Pinlock 70 insert, and Go-Pro mount.

For full spec and colour options, visit nexx-helmet.co.uk

