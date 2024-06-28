Veijer bags home turf top spot as Alonso crashes twice

Home hero Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) bagged top spot on Day 1 at Assen as the Dutchman set a 1:40.259 to head the lightweight class field by 0.294s.

Ryusei Yamanaka and his MT Helmets – MSI teammate Ivan Ortola enjoyed fruitful Fridays as the Japanese and Spaniard head into Saturday’s action in P2 and P3 respectively.

World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) crashed, unhurt, twice in the afternoon’s Practice 1 session, with the Colombian ending a trickier-than-expected day in P9.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), the rider second in the title race, goes into Practice 2 sitting 10th as the top two in the standings hunt to cut the current deficit to Veijer.

Tune into Moto3™ Practice 2 at 08:40 local time (UTC +2) on motogp.com on Saturday morning, with qualifying going green at 12:50.

