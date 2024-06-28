Aldeguer sets new lap record as Roberts suffers Assen blow

Friday’s Motul TT Assen Moto2™ honours went the way of Fermin Aldeguer (Folladore SpeedUp Racing) as the Spaniard set a new intermediate class lap record – a 1:35.912 – to lead Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) and Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing).

However, the latter endured a Turn 7 highside which resulted in the American suffering a right collarbone fracture, ruling him unfit for Saturday and Sunday’s action.

World Championship leader, Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI), ended Friday a close fourth as under three tenths split the leading quartet heading into Saturday’s all-important Practice 2 and qualifying sessions.

Home stars Bo Bendsneyder (Preicanos Racing Team) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW – Idrofoglia Racing GP) have placed themselves inside the provisional automatic Q2 places in P12 and P14 respectively, with both aiming to stay there when Practice 2 on Saturday morning draws to a close.

And said session begins at 09:25 local time (UTC +2), before qualifying starts at 13:45. Tune into every lap over on motogp.com

