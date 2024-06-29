Bagnaia denies Martin to take first pole of 2024, Marquez crashes in Q2

The reigning Champion plays it cool, the Championship leader runs him close, and Viñales grabs third as Marquez slides out on his Q2 charge.

On Thursday, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) predicted a 1:30.899 as the pole position time at the Motul TT Assen, and on Saturday he proved himself very, lap-record-smashed wrong. His actual time around the iconic TT Circuit Assen is stunning 1:30.540 to take his first pole of 2024, and even then it was only enough to deny key title rival Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) by 0.081s as the duo head the grid.

The two then have a little breathing space ahead of Maverick Viñales as the Aprilia Racing rider completes the front row, 0.330s further back, although the #12 was the only rider within Bagnaia’s postcode for much of the weekend until Q2. He’ll be looking to turn the duel into a group battle from the off.

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), meanwhile, starts seventh after a crash in Q2 when going for a move on Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), going past the Aprilia and then sliding straight out. Rider ok.

Q1

Q1 had some big names looking for a way through, as ever, and at the end of the first runs it was Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) leading the way from Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) by just 0.034s, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) lurking in third. The Frenchman then took over on top, Acosta hit back, but finally Diggia found another little slice of time to slot into second behind Acosta. The rookie finished the session with a crash, rider ok, but remained quickest despite the final small twist of drama.

Q2

By five and a half minutes to go, Bagnaia was already looking back over his shoulder after completing his fastest lap. The reigning Champion unleashed his 1:30.5 by the conclusion of the first runs, and for him it was the conclusion of his running full stop. He went back to the box and watched the rest take aim at his benchmark on TV. Martin was second, over three tenths back, with a similar gap to Diggia holding third.

The second runs saw the track get busy, and Marquez was one who didn’t quite find the space he’d wanted. He was just behind Espargaro, trying to slice through on a fast one after the #41 had passed him earlier, and the #93 overcooked it and slid straight out once he was past the Aprilia. That left Marquez waiting to see who would be able to pip him further down the order from the P5 he held at the time. One of them would turn out to be… Espargaro.

Meanwhile, Viñales was on a flying lap. It wasn’t quite enough to be an assault on pole, but keeping it clean round the final sector saw him cross the line to take the final place on the front row.

Martin was then left to try and make his statement. And despite’s Bagnaia’s incredible dominance of the weekend so far, the #89 ran it close. Over the line the Championship leader came up just 0.081s short, but he starts right alongside his closest rival in the standings.

THE GRID

Behind Bagnaia, Martin and Viñales, Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) heads the second row as his impressive weekend continues, having taken P3 on Friday. Espargaro lines up P5, with Diggia next up on the outside of the second row despite coming through Q1.

That leaves Marc Marquez down in P7 after his crash, ahead of Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Acosta in P10. Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) complete the Q2 runners, with Quartararo next up from Q1. Can he move forward once the lights go out?

We could have a duel to remember, a masterclass, a shock twist, a huge group battle or many of the above on our hands with a tantalising grid at the Motul TT Assen. So make sure to tune in!

SATURDAY

TISSOT SPRINT: 15:00 (UTC +2)

SUNDAY

GRAND PRIX: 14:00 (UTC +2)

