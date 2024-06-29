Aldeguer fronts Boscoscuro 1-2-3 in Assen qualifying

For the first time since the Spanish GP, Fermin Aldeguer (Folladore SpeedUp) will launch from pole position as the #54 beat Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) to Moto2™ pole position by 0.230s at the Motul TT Assen.

The Japanese star earned his first front row of the season and will start alongside Championship leader and teammate Sergio Garcia at the Dutch TT, as Boscoscuro riders lockout the front row.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresin Moto2™) leads the Kalex charge from P4 on the grid, with home star Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) coming through Q1 to earn a P14 place on the grid.

Following his Friday afternoon crash, title-hunting Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) was declared unfit for the Dutch TT after it was confirmed he sustained a fractured right collarbone.

Tune into the Moto2™ race at 12:15 local time (UTC +2) on Sunday afternoon!

Offers / Codes

29/06 – 01/07: RIDER20 (20% OFF *Exclusions Apply)

04/07 – 09/07: MOTOGPDAYS20 (20% OFF *Exclusions Apply)

This Weeks HOT Products

NEW IN Trackhouse 2024 Replica T-Shirt: https://store.motogp.com/en/track-house-racing/trackhouse-2024-replica-t-shirt/t-1623566268+p-685589489951+z-7-2220343367

NEW IN MotoGP™ All Over Print Hoodie: https://store.motogp.com/en/motogp-merchandise/motogp%E2%84%A2-all-over-print-hoodie/t-8208064388+p-3533553251131+z-8-2883546751

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com