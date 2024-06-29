Zaccone stuns for Race 2 victory in Assen

For the first time since 2021 the Italian claims a MotoE™ win as Gutierrez and Garzo complete the rostrum.

After going agonisingly close at Mugello and in Race 1 at the Motul TT Assen, Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) finally claimed another victory in MotoE™ as the Italian dominated Race 2 to pocket those craved 25 points.

1.9s behind in second was Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) as the Spaniard produced another stunning comeback ride to the podium, with Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) completing the top three in P3 despite having to drop one position on the penultimate lap.

With Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) and Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) finishing P7 and P8 respectively in Race 2, the Championship chase has been blown wide open ahead of the German GP next weekend.

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com