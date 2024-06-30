Kove Moto Uk Announce Pricing At Abr Festival 2024

Kove Moto UK has announced the recommended retail pricing for its 800X and 510X Adventure models, using ABR Festival 2024 as the launch for what is arguably the most competitively priced adventure bike range in the UK market, with truly high levels of specification and tech as standard.

Showcasing Kove’s adventure lineup for the very first time on UK shores, inspired and developed off the back of the brand’s Dakar Rally success, Kove Moto UK made Europe’s largest adventure bike festival the launch of the brand in the UK, with the hotly anticipated adventure range being the first models to arrive.

With the all-new 800X Pro on display, alongside the smaller capacity, value busting 510X, ABR Festival goers visited the stand in droves, with pricing announced on the Friday morning of the Ragley Hall based event in Warwickshire.

Kove Moto UK’s Lee Westbrook, announced the pricing, commenting, “We are extremely excited to be at ABR Festival 2024 showcasing the adventure range, and now able to confirm the recommended retail pricing for both the 800X Pro and the 510X. We truly believe that the introduction of Kove represents a significant milestone in the adventure bike scene, but also in the UK market overall, bringing extremely capable, highly developed products to the market at previously unseen levels of value. The 800X Pro has a recommended retail price of just £8,499, while the 510X will be available for just £5,999, with all the levels of after sales care and backup you’d expect from a major brand”.

With the 800X Pro, those levels of technology and specification include: a 799cc parallel-twin DOHC engine producing 95bhp @9,000rpm and 80Nm @7,500rpm, a lightweight chassis (185kg) featuring KYB adjustable suspension front and rear, a 21-inch front wheel, 18 inches of ground clearance, a TFT dash, ABS as standard, aluminium sump guard, crash bars and more.

While the 510X is arguably the best value, small-mid capacity adventure bike, offering unprecedented levels of technology for the price, including: a 498cc parallel-twin DOHC engine producing 46bhp @8,500rpm and 45Nm @7,000rpm, a lightweight chassis featuring KYB adjustable suspension front and rear, Nissin Brake Calipers with ABS, a 19 inch front wheel, backlit switchgear and TFT dash as standard.

Westbrook continued, “The response at ABR Festival 2024 has been genuinely overwhelming, with incredibly positive feedback from virtually everyone that visited the Kove Moto UK stand. We will soon announce details of our first Kove Super Centre opening, where interested customers will be able to find out more and test ride the 800X Pro and 510X. In the meantime, those wishing to find out more online and register their interest in the first models to arrive in the UK can do so on our website – www.kovemotouk.com by clicking the Contact Us button. We wish to thank everyone for their interest and overwhelming positivity for Kove at ABR Festival 2024.”

