Ogura fends off Aldeguer for Assen victory

In Triumph’s 100th race powering Moto2™, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) claimed a second victory of 2024 as a tense fight for victory played out between the Japanese star, second place Fermin Aldeguer (Folladore SpeedUp) and Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) at the Motul TT Assen.

Ogura grabbed the holeshot from his first front row start of the season but by Turn 5, Aldeguer pounced into the race lead. The #54 clicked into his groove immediately and was a second clear of the chasers by Lap 5, as Garcia – having dropped to P5 – then carved his way up to P2.

For the next few laps, the gap stabilised at just over a second with Garcia and Ogura edging clear of Alonso Lopez (Folladore SpeedUp), who in turn had a train of Kalex riders in tow, including Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) and Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team).

With 11 to go, Ogura passed teammate Garcia for P2 following a small mistake from the latter, with Aldeguer’s lead now up to 1.6s. Then, with nine laps left, Aldeguer was handed a Long Lap penalty for exceeding track limits. Once completed, Aldeguer dropped behind Ogura and Garcia, with the top three now split by 0.8s with six laps to go.

With four to go, a blanket could cover the top trio. It was Ogura vs Garcia vs Aldeguer for victory, but Garcia then made a mistake at the start of Lap 20 of 22 to see him drop 1.5s off the 25-point haul fight. Heading onto the last lap, it was Ogura vs Aldeguer. The Japanese rider unearthed a stellar last lap to pull clear of the Spaniard to win for the second time in three races, with Aldeguer settling for P2 and Garcia crossing the line in a lonely P3.

Dixon led the Kalex charge with a solid P4, with Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) completing the top five as we look forward to next weekend’s German GP.

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com