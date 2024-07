Honda Racing Corporation will bolster their testing program with the addition of Aleix Espargaro as a Test Rider in 2025.

With close to 250 premier class starts, the 34-year-old brings with him a wealth of experience on Grand Prix machinery as well as the pedigree of three victories and over 1,300 MotoGP points. He will join HRC stalwart Stefan Bradl in continuing the development of the Honda RC213V.