Iconic Snetterton set for Round 3 of R&G British Talent Cup action

Two races await as the BTC heads to the classic Norfolk layout.

The R&G British Talent Cup heads to Snetterton for Round 3 following an electrifying weekend at Donington, where Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) and Ryan Frost (Fibre Tec Honda) shared the victories, with Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) and Lucas Brown (Sencat Talent Team / Mortimer Racing) also putting in strong performances. This sets the stage for another thrilling BTC encounter, with Norfolk’s classic layout the host.

Last year at Snetterton, Evan Belford dominated as he claimed victory in both races, but with the British star now racing in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, the field is wide open. 2024 cup leader Brown took the second step in Race 2 last year, with Amanuel Brinton also taking a P2 in Race 1. Meanwhile, Correa pocketed the P3 step in both races. Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing by Motorbike Buyers) was just 0.001s away from a podium position in Race 1, and he will be looking for podium success after finishing P7 in both races at Donington.

Currently, Brown leads the Championship with 94 points, followed by Brinton on 77, and Frost, who finished P4 in Race 2 at Snetterton last year, close behind with 75.

Snetterton, a circuit known for its blend of complex layouts and fast straights, offers a unique challenge for the riders. With the Championship chase heating up, expect more exciting races as the stars of the future vie for victory.