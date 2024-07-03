Moto3 can the chasing pack make up more ground in Germany?

Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) vs Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) couldn’t have been much tighter at the chequered flag in Assen, as the former bagged a first win of 2024 to deny the latter a dream home Grand Prix win.

Now, the slate is wiped clean as a new challenge awaits in the form of the Sachsenring.

0.012s was all that stood in the way of Veijer climbing onto the top step on home turf, but it was valuable points gained for the rising Dutch star as he now sits P2 in the Championship. David Alonso’s (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) P5 sees the Colombian sit 39 points clear of the #95, with Daniel Holgado’s (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) P11 finish seeing him relinquish second overall. Moreover, Ortola’s 25-point haul sees him lie just 10 points behind Veijer, as the three chasers look to make a dent into Alonso’s lead in Germany.

Holgado’s 2023 P3 at the Sachsenring will give the #96 confidence he can respond to a low-key Assen weekend, while Ortola’s P4 at the German venue last year also stands him in good stead to enjoy another fruitful weekend. Can they make up more ground in Germany? Find out this weekend as a crucial Moto3™ round takes place at the Sachsenring!

