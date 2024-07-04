Affordable Luxury – MV Agusta Finance Makes the Exclusive Attainable

MV Agusta finance enables riders to procure their dream MV Agusta at a monthly cost that is sure to astound.

MV Agusta launches MV Agusta Finance, offering tailored finance packages to allow connoisseurs of the finest Italian machinery affordable ways to curate their own collection of motorcycle art. Competitive MV Agusta Finance rates ensure that the dream motorcycle riders have always lusted after is easier to attain than previously thought. For example, the Superveloce’s iconic virtuoso soundtrack can be experienced for as little as £69 per month, while breathtaking ferocity is administered for just £59 per month by the legendary F3 R. With 3.9% APR on Purchase Plan and 4.9% APR on Personal Contract Purchase available across the entire MV Agusta range, bespoke quotes from MV Agusta Finance make previously desired luxury attainable.

Not only is luxury now easier to attain, but MV Agusta is enhancing certain models with extra exclusivity. The eclectic Turismo Veloce R is now gifted with luggage – valued at over £1,400 – for no additional cost, ensuring every moment of the ride is relished without compromise. Meanwhile, the brutally beautiful naked machines in the form of the Brutale 800 R, Brutale 800 RR and Brutale 1000 RR, and the stunning Superveloce 800 recieve an additional £2,000 Personalisation Voucher to enhance an owner’s latest addition to the garage – or to upgrade the riding wardrobe. Add to this a four year warranty and it becomes clear that there has never been a better time to invest in a new piece of MV Agusta art.

Please see the MV Agusta finance examples below.



Finance subject to status. Promotional rate expires 30/09/2024. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. At the end of the agreement there are three options: (i) Renew: Part exchange the vehicle (ii) Retain: Pay the Optional Final payment to own the vehicle; or (iii) Return the vehicle. Further charges may be made subject to the condition or mileage of the vehicle, if the vehicle is returned at the end of the finance agreement. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required. Santander Consumer Finance RH1 1SR

These outstanding offers expire on 30th September 2024, so Motorcycle Art aficionados are encouraged to contact their local authorised MV Agusta dealer as soon as possible to find out just how affordable curating their own collection can be.

