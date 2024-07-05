Viñales escapes Martin and Oliveira, Marquez faces Q1 after crash

Aprilia top Day 1 as #MM93 suffers a tougher day at the office and Bagnaia secures P5.

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) ripped up the recent form book at the Sachsenring on Friday, putting Aprilia on top and by a sizeable 0.340 as he smashed the lap record. 2023 winner Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) was the first on the chase after showing serious speed all day, but he had another Aprilia for company as Trackhouse Racing’s Miguel Oliveira made it two Noale machines in the top three, just 0.022 off Martin.

For many a favourite on the way in, it was a tougher opening day for Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) as the #93 had two crashes, the second of which was a big highside. After a medical check, he has been declared fit.

It was a dramatic first part to the vital Practice session in the afternoon, with Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) crashing in the opening stages, losing the front at the fast Turn 11, rider ok. Then, Marc Marquez suffered a highside there with 52 minutes left on the clock, with the Gresini rider initially heading back to the truck rather than the medical centre. Later, the #93 did go for a check and was declared fit.

Not long after that, more drama, this time at Turn 1. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) crashed and damaged the air fence – bringing out the red flag – and he headed straight to the medical centre. But once again, rider ok and passed fit, and the #49 even headed back out and managed to improve his lap.

Once the session resumed, Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) also crashed at Turn 1, riders ok, but the pace would heat up with time attacks starting in the last 20 minutes – and the lap record was destroyed. Marquez, who didn’t head back out, found his name pipped further and further down the order before it was outside the top ten, putting him in Q1.

Behind Viñales’ stunning 1:19.622 as he unleashed a full Batmav Friday, Martin had an impressive day at the office to stake his claim as favourite of the top three in the title fight. Oliveira impressed after a very tough Assen to come out swinging, taking third and at a track he’s taken a premier class podium at previously.

Fourth place was taken by Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), who showed strong pace throughout with over 30 laps set in the hour-long Practice to back up a top three position on Friday in Assen, and on the heels of his new two-year contract.

Reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), meanwhile, completed a quiet day at the office but a good one, taking P5 just ahead of teammate Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team). The ‘Beast’ had a late crash at Turn 11, but rider ok if a little bruised.

Prima Pramac Racing’s Franco Morbidelli found time in the afternoon to finish P7, ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) who had a fast but at times adventurous Friday. The rookie sensation crashed in FP1 and then again in Practice but moves through to Q2 in eighth. Sunday is the last chance he has to beat Marquez’ record of youngest premier class winner.

Diggia takes P9 despite his tumble too, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder completing the top ten as the final rider moving straight through to Q2. The South African was an infinitesimal 0.001 ahead of teammate Jack Miller. Miller heads Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), behind whom sits Marc Marquez on the timesheets. They head for Q1 alongside the likes of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™). Check out the full results from the day below.

Saturday will certainly be an intriguing one, with Aprilia taking top Friday honours at a track Ducati have come to dominate, standout performances making waves, a new lap record set. The last time Viñales pulled out that kind of gap on the field, it turned into an ominous Saturday AND Sunday for the rest – at the equally anti-clockwise Circuit of the Americas.

Tune in for more as Batmav vs Supermen returns on Saturday..

FP2: 10:10 (UTC +2)

Q1: 10:50

Q2: 11.15

Tissot Sprint: 15:00

More from Friday at the Sachsenring

Two notable moments later in the day were sizeable crashes, one for Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and one for the as-yet undefeated King of the Ring, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), in his second off of the day. Both riders had medical check ups and both were declared fit, but only one heads straight for Q2 and it’s the #49 of Diggia.

Aleix Espargaro withdraws from the German GP

The day began with confirmation from Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) that he would not compete in the German GP, with the #41 withdrawing to continue his recovery from his crash in the Tissot Sprint at Assen:

Offers / Codes

Today – 09/07: MOTOGPDAYS20 (20% OFF *Exclusions Apply)

12/07 – 16/07: BIKE15 (15% OFF *Exclusions Apply)

This Weeks HOT Products

NEW Ducati Lenovo Cap – Red: https://store.motogp.com/en/ducati-lenovo/ducati-lenovo-cap-red/t-2399756310+p-46662378988860+z-9-3473237519

NEW Monster Energy Yamaha Dual Fabio Quartararo 20 El Diabo Monster T-Shirt – Black: https://store.motogp.com/en/monster-energy-yamaha/monster-energy-yamaha-dual-fabio-quartararo-20-el-diabo-monster-t-shirt-black/t-1233974257+p-79225645437253+z-9-2585262206

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com