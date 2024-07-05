Friday, July 5, 2024
Bridewell Dominates Friday Practice at Snetterton BSB Round 5

Bridewell Dominates Friday Practice at Snetterton BSB Round 5

By Matt Anthony

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Tommy Bridewell of Honda Racing UK set the pace on Friday at Snetterton, leading both free practice sessions in Round 5 of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship. The Honda rider topped the timesheets with a blistering lap of 1:47.348 in the afternoon session, showcasing impressive speed on the 2.9-mile Snetterton 300 circuit.

Hot on Bridewell’s heels was Glenn Irwin aboard the Hager PBM Ducati, who finished just 0.052 seconds adrift. The close times at the front hint at an intensely competitive weekend ahead for the BSB field.

OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing had a particularly strong showing, with both their riders featuring in the top four. Ryan Vickers claimed third fastest with a time of 1:47.734, while teammate Kyle Ryde secured fourth with a 1:47.979.

Rounding out the top five was Danny Kent on the McAMS Racing Yamaha, posting a respectable 1:48.138. The top ten were remarkably close, separated by less than a second, promising tight racing for the remainder of the weekend.

Notable performances came from Josh Brookes on the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad, who made significant progress between sessions. After finishing 21st in FP1, Brookes leapt to 6th overall with his FP2 time of 1:48.237.

The day’s sessions were run under cloudy skies, but the track remained dry, allowing riders to push their limits. As the teams analyse data and make final adjustments, anticipation builds for tomorrow’s qualifying session.

With such small margins separating the frontrunners, Saturday’s qualifying is poised to be a nail-biting affair. Fans can expect a thrilling battle for pole position as riders vie for the best starting spots in the weekend’s races.

The 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship continues to deliver high-octane action, and if Friday’s practice sessions are any indication, the Snetterton round is shaping up to be another classic in this year’s championship fight.

