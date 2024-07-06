Saturday, July 6, 2024
Currie Edges Kennedy in Thrilling Supersport Practice at Snetterton

Currie Edges Kennedy in Thrilling Supersport Practice at Snetterton

Benjamin Currie of Oxford Products Racing Ducati set the pace on Friday at Snetterton, leading the combined free practice times in Round 5 of the 2024 Quattro Group British Supersport Championship. The Australian rider topped the timesheets with a blistering lap of 1:51.650 in the afternoon session, showcasing impressive speed on the 2.9-mile Snetterton 300 circuit.

Hot on Currie’s heels was Jack Kennedy aboard the Honda Racing UK machine, who finished just 0.002 seconds adrift with a time of 1:51.652. The razor-thin margin between the top two riders sets the stage for an intensely competitive weekend ahead.

Luke Stapleford on the Macadam Triumph Racing bike claimed third fastest with a time of 1:51.819, while Alastair Seeley of Binch Pro Yamaha secured fourth with a 1:51.924. Rounding out the top five was Harry Truelove on the Astro-JJR Suzuki, posting a respectable 1:52.546.

In the GP2 class, Jack Nixon led the way on his Kramer Racing machine with a time of 1:54.500, good enough for 26th overall in the combined standings. Owen Jenner, also on a Kramer, was second quickest in GP2, followed by Keo Walker on the RD Racing Triumph.

The HEL Performance Supersport Cup saw Cameron Hall top the timesheets with a 1:54.094, placing him 17th overall. Mikey Hardie and Lynden Leatherland rounded out the top three in the Cup class.

Notable performances came from Eugene McManus on the ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati, who led the morning session before finishing sixth overall, and Rhys Irwin, who showed consistent pace across both sessions on his Gearlink Kawasaki.

The day’s sessions were run under cloudy skies, but the track remained dry, allowing riders to push their limits. As the teams analyse data and make final adjustments, anticipation builds for Saturday’s qualifying session.

With such small margins separating the frontrunners, particularly between Currie and Kennedy at the top, Saturday’s qualifying is poised to be a nail-biting affair. Fans can expect a thrilling battle for pole position as riders vie for the best starting spots in the weekend’s races.

The 2024 Quattro Group British Supersport Championship continues to deliver high-octane action, and if Friday’s practice sessions are any indication, the Snetterton round is shaping up to be another classic in this year’s championship fight.

