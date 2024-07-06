Garzo fends off Zaccone for Race 1 victory

The #4 secured another Sachsenring win to claim the Championship lead in the Saturday opener.

Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) emerged victorious in a red-flagged MotoE™ Race 1 at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland as the Spaniard rises to the summit of the World Championship with a second 25-point haul in three races. Garzo fended off polesitter Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) as the Italian and teammate Nicholas Spinelli completed the rostrum.

An incident involving Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) and Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) brought out the red flags on Lap 1, with the former being handed a double Long Lap penalty for the restart. More drama unfolded for Gutierrez as he then jumped the start for the five-lap dash, seeing him face two more Long Lap penalties, and when attempting to complete the first, the #99 crashed out. Granado was taken to hospital for a full check and was diagnosed with a small contusion to his head, so he stays there under observation and we all send him well wishes.

The race began again and was a Garzo masterclass to the flag, with Zaccone staying in touch but not quite close enough to make an attack. Spinelli’s third was just ahead of a group battle that saw Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) take P4 and his best result of the season so far.

