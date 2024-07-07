Alonso denies Furusato and Ortola as Veijer crashes out the lead

David Alonso (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team) took a stunning sixth win of the season at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, holding off Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) on the final lap.

Championship challenger Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) crashed out early on from the lead, and Alonso scored the full 25-point haul when offered the open goal.

Veijer took the holeshot and led early doors, but his crash out the lead left his rivals with a big opportunity in the race and in the title fight. After a classic group battle and with some added dashes of drama for plenty – including Ortola who had to serve a Long Lap for a slow sector on Saturday and a run through the gravel for Furusato – it all came down to a final lap face-off.

Alonso had some big pressure from Furusato as the two led the way for the final trip round the Sachsenring, but a wobble for the Japanese rider saw him lose just enough momentum to ut him too far back to make a final corner lunge. Alonso held on to it but 0.187s, with Furusato, in turn, holding off Ortola too. The podium trio pulled out two seconds on the chasing pack by the flag.

Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and teammate Angel Piqueras took fourth and fifth, with their own small gap back to another duel as Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helments – MSI) came back from two Long Laps for a jump start to pip Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) faded slightly from initially running at the front to take P8 ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing), with Scott Ogden (MLav Racing) taking the final spot in the top ten to deny Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsport).

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had been in the battle right at the front before a moment at Turn 1, with the #99 unable to drop anchor and initially making a top save before sailing off into the gravel, rider ok but out the race.

After Veijer’s shock crash out the lead and a comeback masterpiece from Alonso after he’d been off the podium at Assen, the title momentum swings even further in the Colombian’s favour. He now leads by a whopping 58 points heading into summer break – join us for more at Silverstone as the field look to fight back!

