Colombi Triumphs in Thrilling Pirelli National Sportbike Race at Snetterton

The Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance delivered an action-packed weekend at Snetterton for Round 5 of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Italian rider Edoardo Colombi emerged victorious in a nail-biting finish, with veteran Richard Cooper hot on his heels.

Friday’s combined free practice sessions saw Colombi (Gradara Corse Asd) set the pace on his Aprilia RS660 with a fastest time of 1:57.193. Richard Cooper (PHR Performance Triumph) and Ash Barnes (Raceways Yamaha) rounded out the top three, hinting at the competitive weekend ahead.

Qualifying on Saturday took place in challenging wet conditions, shuffling the order significantly. Ash Barnes claimed pole position with a time of 2:20.204, followed by Thomas Strudwick (TS Racing) and Kieran Kent (Frampton & Babel Racing). Notably, Friday’s pacesetter Colombi qualified fourth, while Cooper found himself down in sixth.

Sunday’s race, run over 11 laps in dry conditions, saw Colombi showcase his skills and consistency. He clinched victory with a time of 21:46.178, narrowly beating Richard Cooper by a mere 0.064 seconds. Thomas Strudwick completed the podium, finishing 14.117 seconds behind the winner.

The battle for the lead was intense throughout the race, with Colombi and Cooper trading fastest laps. Cooper ultimately set a new lap record of 1:57.324, demonstrating the fierce competition and improving pace in the Sportbike class.

Harrison Dessoy (Rev2Race Yamaha) and Aaron Silvester (MIH Solutions/Macadam Racing Triumph) rounded out the top five, in a race where the top 15 finishers were separated by less than a minute, highlighting the competitive nature of the Pirelli National Sportbike class.

Pole-sitter Ash Barnes had a challenging race, finishing seventh after struggling to match his qualifying pace in the dry conditions. Meanwhile, Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) and Zak Shelton (XMT Racing) impressed with strong rides to sixth and eighth respectively.

As the championship moves forward, all eyes will be on whether Colombi can maintain his winning form and if Cooper’s record-breaking pace will translate into victory at the next round. The close racing and variety of competitive machinery – including Aprilia, Triumph, and Yamaha – promise more exciting battles as the season progresses.

The next round of the Pirelli National Sportbike with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance will be eagerly anticipated by fans and competitors alike, as the championship battle intensifies.