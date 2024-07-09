2025 Honda Msx125 Grom

Honda’s pocket-sized funster rides into 2024 with crisp, bold new style for its quick-detach body panels, three fresh new paint options and for the first time, a range of official Honda accessories. Specification includes SOHC 2-valve air-cooled engine, five-speed gearbox, 31mm USD forks, IMU-controlled hydraulic disc braking, LED headlight and LCD dash.

Introduction

Easy to use, fun and functional, the original leisure motorcycle was defined by Honda in 1963 with the iconic, small-wheeled Monkey bike. Its spirit carried on and has been reimagined for each respective generation, most recently with the 13YM MSX125, the reborn 18YM Monkey and the 22YM DAX.

And in the 21st century the formula has found resonance with the new breed of young riders. Known as ‘Dek Neaw’ in Thailand and ‘Street-Kei’ in Japan, they have grown up in the borderless internet age, and share a culture, outlook and spirit that defies convention.

Instinctively drawn to motorcycling, they need their first two-wheeled transport to be exciting but not unduly challenging, with a design that sets them apart and a reasonable price tag. In 13YM Honda introduced the MSX125 (Mini Street X-treme 125) to cater specifically for such young riders.

Always known as the ‘Grom’ in Japan and USA, the MSX125 added that same title its European name for 21YM. A truly global product, the Grom has been a hit across the world since its introduction and has established itself as a firm favourite, whether used for simple urban transport or as a heavily customised style statement by its target market.

21YM saw the Grom gain a new, retro style direction and 5-speed gearbox, improving top speed. The 25YM, while mechanically unchanged, sees the MSX125 Grom roll out with redesigned body work, new paint options and a host of genuine Honda accessories. As ever, it is the little bike that dreams big.

Model Overview

Replacing the retro style of the previous design, is a new, sportier look. The sharply-defined fuel tank cover features knee cutouts, and flows neatly into restyled side panels whilst a new sporty undercowl completes the visual enhancement. Equipment level is high: the LCD dash includes rev-counter and gear position indicator while the headlight is LED.

The Grom’s 125cc, SOHC 2-valve air-cooled engine maintains usable, real-world performance and drives through a 5-speed gearbox for more relaxed long-range riding. The tried and tested chassis continues to employ 31mm USD forks and 12-inch wheels to offer small-bike dimensions with big-bike suspension control and handling qualities. IMU-controlled disc braking provides an extra layer of riding confidence.

The 24YM MSX125 Grom will be available in the following colour options:

Candy Blue

Pearl White

Matte Black Metallic

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

New bodywork with inimitable individuality

Easy custom potential

LCD dash includes rev counter and gear position indicator

Pared down, with a more mass-forward stance and knee cut outs, the MSX125 Grom’s fuel tank covers have a newfound, more aggressive attitude echoed by the restyled side panels and new sporting undercowl, complemented by the sleek LED headlight, minimal seat unit and subframe.

And, influenced by customers’ ongoing efforts to make their bike unique, the MSX125 Grom is designed around the concept of adaptability and easy customisation. The bodywork remains easy to detach, and also offers much more surface area for an owner to express individuality with the application of stickers, graphics or wraps. The new Grom logo takes pride of place up front.

The gold finish to the USD front forks stands out in bright contrast to the blacked-out engine, exhaust, wheels and swingarm. Easy to read for its compact size, the LCD digital dash includes a rev-counter and gear position indicator, alongside the speedometer, twin trip meters, fuel gauge and clock. Resetting of the trip meters and clock, or alternation between odometer and trip meter, is managed by the switches either side of the display.

3.2 Engine

125cc, air-cooled fuel-injected two-valve engine

7.2kW peak power/10.5Nm torque and 66.6km/l (WMTC mode)

Five-speed gearbox for high-speed cruising

The 125cc, two-valve air-cooled engine uses a 50mm bore and 63.1mm stroke, with a compression ratio of 10.0:1. Peak power of 7.2kW arrives at 7,250rpm, with peak torque of 10.5Nm at 5,500rpm.

It packs a perfect blend of zippy roll-on performance with useful, accessible all-round ability. Really, this unit all about the fun of twisting a throttle: the five-speed gearbox amplifies the pleasure (and usability) and allows top speed of 94km/h.

Manual clutch operation imparts a full-sized motorcycle experience, while the 15T gearbox sprocket, 38T final drive sprocket and 12-inch wheels deliver lively around-town response plus the ability to travel slowly in a high gear – perfect for threading easily through tight traffic.

It’s also economical, returning 65.7km/l (WMTC mode) by using low-friction technologies, such as an offset cylinder and roller-rocker arm for the valve gear. Sophisticated PGM-FI guarantees highly efficient combustion and works in conjunction with both air intake and exhaust to deliver an involving experience at the throttle. A large, 2.5L airbox and panel-type, wet paper filter provides reliable and quiet airflow; the filter itself has a life of 10,000 miles. The exhaust downpipe and muffler are two separate parts.

3.3 Chassis

Steel mono-backbone frame provides central strength; 761mm seat height

Quality suspension performance from 31mm USD forks and rear monoshock

12-inch wheel rims, hydraulic disc brakes front and rear; ABS controlled by Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

A steel mono-backbone frame ensures core strength. Its rigid, square-section tube joins the headstock directly to the swingarm pivot plates and every other part in effect hangs visibly from the frame, greatly contributing to the minimalist look. Specifically tuned vertical/ horizontal rigidity and flex in the swingarm pivot and engine hanger plates provides the perfect balance of comfort and confidence.

The frame structure also enables efficient storage of PGM-FI-related components and electrical parts inside the tank cover, whilst retaining its 6.0L fuel capacity. Wheelbase is a snug 1200mm, with rake and trail of 25°/ 81mm. Kerb weight is 103kg.

A low 761mm seat height makes the MSX125 Grom very manageable; its size also ensures that motorhome owners find it easy to load/ unload, transport and use.

Suspension front and rear delivers ‘beyond class’ quality. The 31mm USD fork reduces unsprung weight and thanks to the pistons’ greater pressure-bearing area (compared to a standard telescopic fork) offers improved damping feel throughout the stroke. The top and bottom yokes are full-sized, further enhancing handling and rider feel while a lightweight and robust single rear shock operates a simple and tough H-shape, 50mm x 25mm steel box section swingarm.

Fundamental to the MSX Grom’s form and function are its 5-spoke 12-inch cast aluminium wheels, which feature 2.5-inch wide rims. Front 120/70-12 and 130/70-12 rear tyres also inject dynamic looks and performance. Hydraulic dual piston front and single piston rear brake calipers work front 220mm and rear 190mm discs, the ABS system operating through the IMU to minimise rear lift.

Accessories

New for the 25YM MSX125 is a full range of genuine Honda, which have also been grouped into two customer focused packs.

Comfort Pack

The Comfort Pack has been designed to enhance rider comfort, especially in adverse weather conditions and colder days. Knuckle Visors, finished in black, divert travelling air away from the rider’s hands and forearms while the dark tinted Meter Visor provides ample cover for the chest and shoulder areas.

Travel Pack

The Travel pack adds the maximum carrying capacity to the MSX125 Grom, transforming the bike into a significantly more versatile motorcycle. Exclusively designed Saddle Bags offer a combined 10L of carrying volume. Contents are protected by a practical waterproof inner liner, and each bag is equipped with handle and straps for easy carrying when not mounted to the bike. The Rear Carrier also forms part of the Travel Pack and makes a convenient luggage base for the attachment of larger items.

Individual Items

All items included in the two packs can also be acquired separately as individual items, together with a practical Rear Seat Bag that offers a further 15L of carrying capacity, expandable to 22L, and comes complete with a rain cover and carrying handle.

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type 2-valve air-cooled single cylinder Displacement 125cc Bore & Stroke 50.0mm x 63.1mm Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Max. Power Output 7.2Kw @ 7,250rpm Max. Torque 10.5Nm @ 5,500rpm Oil Capacity 1.1 litres Noise Level Lurban 69.7; Lwot 71.2 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 litres Fuel Consumption 65.7km/l ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric motor Battery Capacity 12V 3.5AH ACG Output 225W/5000rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multiplate Transmission Type 5 speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel mono-backbone frame CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 1,760mm x 720mm x 1,015mm Wheelbase 1,200mm Caster Angle 25⁰ Trail 81mm Seat Height 761mm Ground Clearance 180mm Kerb Weight 103kg Turning radius 1.9 metres SUSPENSION Type Front USD front forks, 31mm Type Rear Mono shock, steel square pipe swingarm WHEELS Type Front 5 spoke aluminium cast Type Rear 5 spoke aluminium cast Rim Size Front MT 2.5-12 Rim Size Rear MT 2.5-12 Tyres Front 120/70-12 Tyres Rear 130/70-12 BRAKES Type Front Single 220mm disc with hydraulic dual-piston brake caliper Type Rear Single 190mm disc with hydraulic single-piston brake caliper INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments LCD digital instruments with speedometer, twin trip meters, fuel gauge and clock. Headlight LED headlight and taillight

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

# Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors

