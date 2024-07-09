World Ducati Week 2024: the programme for three days of celebration dedicated to all motorcycling enthusiasts.

The start of the World Ducati Week 2024, scheduled from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 July at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, is rapidly approaching. For several months the Ducati people have been working to offer thousands of enthusiasts an extraordinary weekend of emotion, passion and fun. Tickets to participate in the event are available in the dedicated section of the Ducati.com website.

The Bologna-based manufacturer has published the programme of these three days of celebration dedicated to all motorcycling enthusiasts on the official website and on the WDW App (downloadable on Apple and Android devices). This is the most extensive calendar of activities in the history of World Ducati Week with unique and unrepeatable events that join other experiences scheduled on all three days of the event, such as the exhibition dedicated to the history of the Ducati 916 family and the presence of the Truck – Team MX showcasing Ducati’s exciting new chapter in motocross. The aim is clear: to concentrate and to transfer all the essence of Ducati to the participants, respecting the motto “All in One”.

The pace of WDW2024 will be very high right from the opening day of Friday 26 July. In the morning, the show on track will get underway with the traditional Lap of Honour which will involve all the riders present at the event, including the legendary ones who have taken the Red bikes from Borgo Panigale to victory on circuits all over the world. Carl Fogarty, Troy Bayliss, Carlos Checa, Régis Laconi and Rubén Xaus will join today’s riders and lap side by side on their race bikes, celebrating the pride of being Ducatisti.

The first moments of action of the long-awaited Lenovo Race of Champions are scheduled for Friday afternoon: a unique race in the world will see 15 Ducati Corse riders compete on Panigale V4 bikes. The free practice and qualifying sessions on Friday promise to provide a great spectacle for the public, who will have an extraordinary opportunity to see their heroes in action up close and let themselves be carried away by the adrenaline in a world-class competition.

The end of qualifying of the Lenovo Race of Champions will mark the start of the alignment operations for the Parade, another of the WDW rituals loved by Ducatisti. Starting from a lap of the Misano circuit, the colourful snake of motorcycles will cross the streets of the Romagna Riviera, to lead thousands of enthusiasts to Bagno Samsara Beach in Riccione, the venue for the party “Land of Joy at the Beach”. In this edition, Samsara Beach will also host the “Rustida” (traditional BBQ), which will be followed by an evening of music and fun to celebrate 10 years of Scrambler Ducati.

On Saturday 27 July the engine revs of World Ducati Week will rise further. Another exciting celebratory activity on the track is planned for the early afternoon, reserved for Ducati 916 owners, which will once again see Carl Fogarty and Troy Bayliss as protagonists in a tribute to a family of motorcycles that has indelibly marked the history of the Italian manufacturer, and which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2024.

Shortly afterwards the spotlight will focus on the starting grid of the Lenovo Race of Champions, the unmissable event of this great Ducati party. The roster of riders entering this race is world class with more than 20 World Titles. Francesco Bagnaia (reigning MotoGP World Champion), Enea Bastianini, Álvaro Bautista (reigning WorldSBK World Champion), Nicolò Bulega (reigning WorldSSP World Champion), Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Andrea Iannone, Glenn Irwin, Álex Márquez, Marc Márquez, Jorge Martìn, Franco Morbidelli, Danilo Petrucci, Michele Pirro and Michael Ruben Rinaldi are ready to do battle to win the coveted trophy, designed for the occasion by the Centro Stile Ducati.

At the end of the Lenovo Race of Champions the “Saturday Night Show” of World Ducati Week will get underway, starting with a track invasion by the crowd of fans to celebrate the race podium and, after allowing everybody to eat in the circuit thanks to a series of food-trucks set up in the paddock, it will continue with an unforgettable party on the track, which will transform the Misano World Circuit into an open-air disco to the sound of the DJ sets by Fargetta, Marco Melandri and Rudeejay.

The schedule on Saturday 27 July represents to all intents and purposes an event within the event, which Ducati defined “La Notte dei Campioni” (“The Night of Champions”) and for which a dedicated ticket has been created. This special ticket allows access to the event from 3.00 pm until late at night. Exclusive tickets for “La Notte dei Campioni” are on sale on the VivaTicket and TicketOne platforms.

All the special events mentioned above are part of a program of activities which includes experiences that can be enjoyed on all three days of the event, organized by Ducati between the track, the paddock and the area surrounding the Misano World Circuit. On the track there will also be space for slots reserved for track sessions on your own bike*, for the Stuntmen Shows with Emilio Zamora and Victor Chelenkov, for the MotoEx2 on the Ducati V21L competing in the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup and for the Lamborghini Hot Laps.

But it’s not just the track where you can enjoy extraordinary experiences riding Ducati motorcycles at World Ducati Week. In the area dedicated to off-road there will be an opportunity to get a taster of DRE Adventure, the DRE Academy riding experience designed for enthusiasts who wish to learn all the secrets of off-road, while the Road Test Rides will start from the external square of the Misano World Circuit with the opportunity to take a tour with models from the Ducati range, accompanied by qualified staff. Among the new features this year is the possibility of also carrying out Road Test Drives, behind the wheel of a Lamborghini.

Inside the paddock, a complete programme of activities will be made up of Ducati Talks (meetings with exclusive speakers on topics related to the world of Ducati), various events inside the product areas (Adrenaline & Fun, Travel & Adventure, Lifestyle), the Service and Shop & Outlet services, the fun of Assembly-Disassembly, the Design Live Sketching coordinated by the designers of the Centro Stile Ducati and other activities to discover together with fellow enthusiasts. For the future Ducatisti there will also be two Kids Areas with a fun programme of dedicated activities.

Contributing to the show in the paddock there will also be a benchmark in the field of entertainment such as Monster Energy, which for the first time will participate in WDW with two engaging activities: on the one hand the MTB Skills Challenge will bring the adrenaline of mountain bikes to the paddock testing the skills of the participants, on the other the Barber Shop will allow visitors to enjoy personalized haircuts and shaves.

The 2024 edition of World Ducati Week, as has become tradition, will also be enhanced by an exclusive product world première. A space reserved for this will be set up inside the paddock, which will allow enthusiasts to see up close and touch a new Ducati model, discovering its technical characteristics together with the engineers who conceived, developed and created it.

Tickets to take part in the twelfth edition of WDW are on sale on the Ducati.com website. Different entry formulas are available for Bikers (with motorbikes) and for Visitors (without motorbikes or as passengers), for one day or for all three days. Both Passes give access to the public areas of the rally, with the possibility of taking part in many activities free of charge: from contests to in-depth moments with Ducati engineers, designers and experts, to autograph sessions with the riders.

Highlights of World Ducati Week 2024:

Friday 26 July:

Lap of Honour

Lenovo Race of Champions – Free Practice & Qualifying

WDW2024 Parade

“Land of Joy at the Beach” at Bagno Samsara in Riccione with “Rustida”

Saturday 27 July:

Celebratory activity dedicated to the Ducati 916 family with T. Bayliss and C. Fogarty

Lenovo Race of Champions – Race starting at 5.30 p.m

Track invasion of the WDW2024 crowd

“Saturday Night Show” in collaboration with Radio Deejay

Sunday 28 July: