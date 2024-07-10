No slowing down for KYMCO at 60 as it speeds up UK and Irish dealer presence

KYMCO UK has welcomed nine new franchise dealerships across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, since the beginning of 2024 – leading to continued rapid dealer growth during the manufacturer’s 60th year in business.

Neil Keeble, National Sales and Marketing Manager of KYMCO UK, said: “The addition of nine new authorised franchised dealers in the UK and Ireland proves that KYMCO is showing no signs of slowing down in its 60th year.

“In fact, continued growth in dealers offering KYMCO’s motorcycles, scooters and ATVs in the UK and Ireland, shows that our reputation of selling high quality manufactured products at competitive prices is of ever increasing value to consumers.”

The nine new dealers offering the sales of new KYMCO products include five offering new motorcycles and scooters, and four specialising in the sales of new ATVs.

KYMCO UK’s Irish ATV dealer expansion includes D A Forgie’s Lisburn branch – its second dealer in Northern Ireland, while Kilkenny Quads is its first outlet in the Irish Republic.

Keeble concluded: “It’s KYMCO’s 60th year – but 2024 also marks 26 years of KYMCO sales in the UK, 16 years since KYMCO UK was formed, and six years since we began operating KYMCO’s mobility, motorcycle and ATV divisions together.

“As we continue to grow these three business divisions in the coming years, KYMCO UK encourages any interested dealers looking to represent the brand to contact me directly. Finally, we are excited to see what the future brings, starting with the launch of the next generation Euro 5+ KYMCO motorcycles and scooters later this year.”

Five of the nine new dealers offering the sales of new KYMCO motorcycles and scooters, include:

Moto Martyn Motorcycles – Aberdare, South Wales

– Aberdare, South Wales Motorcycles 2 U – Redditch, Worcestershire

– Redditch, Worcestershire My Moto – Leeds, West Yorkshire

– Leeds, West Yorkshire Newcombe Motorcycles – Chelmsford, Essex

– Chelmsford, Essex Speedway Motorcycles – Cannock, West Midlands

The remaining four dealers offering the sales of new KYMCO ATVs, include: