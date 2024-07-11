Husqvarna Mobility Presents Updated Fs 450 For 2025

New components and technical refinements take pure supermoto performance to a higher level.

Husqvarna Mobility is excited to reveal its stunning FS 450 for 2025. Enhanced with multiple revisions for the new model year, the highly capable short circuit racer continues to set the benchmark for pure supermoto performance.

New WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks, radiator shrouds, smaller footrests, together with an updated frame and ergonomics, boost rideability and take the on-track experience to an unprecedented level.

The FS 450 is the supermoto model of choice for all serious competitors. Assembled with competition focused components, the introduction of WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks and a refined frame for 2025 combine to enhance the overall handling and balance of the agile machine, especially when approaching corners. Confidence when drifting into and out of every turn is also assured as the new, slightly smaller footrests reduce the risk of them scraping the asphalt.

Further improvements include the refined ergonomics as new radiator shrouds and a 5 mm higher and wider seat profile – at its lowest point – ensure riders stay planted in position under hard acceleration. The final enhancement made to this popular supermoto machine are the Swedish-inspired graphics that create a fresh new look for 2025.

The FS 450 retains its proven 450 cc SOHC 4-stroke engine for 2025. Producing a smooth and strong power delivery, the engine characteristics can be fine-tuned and personalised thanks to multiple electronic rider aids including Launch Control, Traction Control, a Quickshifter, and two engine maps. Each function can be easily activated or deactivated, even while riding, by using the handlebar-mounted Map Select Switch.

Highlighting the build quality of the FS 450 is its long list of race-tested hardware. Alpina wheels are fitted with Metzeler Racetec SM K1 tyres with the front wheel featuring a 310 mm disc made by Braking. A Brembo clutch system delivers exceptional performance in combination with the Suter anti-hopping clutch while ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips add comfort and style to this high performance supermoto machine.

Technical highlights

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with Closed Cartridge technology provide consistent damping performance

New radiator shrouds and graphics provide a fresh and progressive look

New footrests lower the risk of scraping on the track, and reduce weight

Refined chromium molybdenum steel frame for enhanced flex and cornering agility

Updated die-cast aluminium swingarm improves durability of the chain slider

Slightly higher and wider seat enhances the rider triangle with a high-grip cover providing maximum control

SOHC engine providing class-leading performance and low weight

Quickshifter provides seamless up-shifting

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT rear shock features a CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

Multifunctional Map Select Switch, which also activates the Quickshifter, Traction Control, Launch Control, and the choice of two engine maps

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

Alongside the release of the 2025 FS 450 is a concise selection of competition-focused Technical Accessories. Every component allows riders to customise their machine in order to boost on-track performance, reduce weight, or improve durability. Riders can also compete in confidence with the Functional Apparel collection. The whole range is designed for maximum comfort, protection, and style using advanced manufacturing techniques to ensure unrestricted performance.