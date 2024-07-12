Sizzling Offer from Royal Enfield to Celebrate Summer Cruising Season

Royal Enfield launches Customer Deposit Contribution Campaign: £650 for the 650 Twins and £350 for the 350 Bullet, HNTR and Meteor.

Royal Enfield has launched a sizzling summer campaign to celebrate the summer cruising season, emphasising the manufacturer’s market position of providing the best value motorcycles on the market; quality machines at even more affordable prices.

The offer is a catchy customer deposit contribution; £650 incl VAT to be redeemed against all 650cc Twin models (with the exception of the Shotgun) and £350 incl VAT against the 350cc Bullet, HNTR and Meteor models.

Customers will have the option to use the money against a number of different options, providing maximum flexibility and choice to ensure the path to owning a brand-new Royal Enfield adventure is as smooth as possible. Options include purchasing Royal Enfield GMA or Apparel to kit themselves and the motorcycle out, a lower finance rate, or an increased part exchange.

With a network of 71 Royal Enfield dealerships nationwide, Royal Enfield has never been more convenient in terms of value and access. With finance deals from £59.99 per month for the 350 Bullet, HNTR & Meteor, and £89.99 for the 650 Twin range, ownership has never been more accessible.

Customers will need to be quick to take advantage of this Summer Sizzler – valid on registrations from 1st July – 10th September, the offer will roll away with the setting of the summer sun.

Terms and conditions: For the period 01/07/24 – 15/09/24 [Royal Enfield UK Ltd will make] a contribution of up to £650 inclusive of VAT which can only be used the purchase of when purchasing the following new, unregistered motorcycles supplied via Royal Enfield UK only to its authorized dealer network: Interceptor 650, Continental 650 GT, Super Meteor 650 receive £650 inclusive of VAT contribution. Meteor 350, HNTR 350, Bullet 350 receive a contribution of £350 inclusive of VAT. This contribution can only be used towards a deposit contribution for a new (or older) applicable model, or the purchase of genuine Royal Enfield Motorcycle parts, accessories & clothing and is available exclusively in-store at UK authorized Royal Enfield UK Motorcycle dealerships. Parts, accessories & clothing must be ordered at the same time as the vehicle order. Not available in conjunction with any other offer. Offer subject to availability, stock may vary at each dealership. Your legal rights are not affected. UK residents only. No cash alternative or alternative value beyond this offer. Participating dealers only. Images used are for illustration purposes only.

