NEW from Oxford: Radley Jacket – in stock now

Sleek, classy and packed with classic styling details, the Radley is designed to make a fashion statement.

The Radley women’s leather jacket is constructed from premium full-grain 1.2mm cowhide leather and features CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, belt connection loops and stretch fabric at the underarm.

RRP – 299.99

Protection

CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

Level 2 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

Back protector pocket

Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Climate Controls

Lining naturally wicks sweat from body

Wind blocking plackets behind cuff and front zippers

Adjustability & Fit

Zippered cuff closure with expansion gusset

Snap button closure at the collar

Zippered hem expansion gusset for a custom fit around the hips

Ergonomically shaped elbow seam improves CE protector fit

Fabric & Construction

100% full grain 1.2mm cowhide leather

Hidden structure stitching to secure CE zones

Stretch at the underarm for extra comfort and ease of wear

Storage

2 x side pockets with zippers

Internal stow pocket

Details

Quilted sleeve and shoulder panels

Diamond quilted panels at waist and back body panel

Embossed Oxford logo at upper sleeve

Centre front zip guard protects tank paintwork

Learn More here

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/