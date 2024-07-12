NEW from Oxford: Radley Jacket – in stock now

New From Oxford: Radley Jacket - In Stock NowSleek, classy and packed with classic styling details, the Radley is designed to make a fashion statement.

The Radley women’s leather jacket is constructed from premium full-grain 1.2mm cowhide leather and features CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, belt connection loops and stretch fabric at the underarm.

RRP – 299.99

New From Oxford: Radley Jacket - In Stock NowProtection

  • CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
  • Level 2 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
  • Back protector pocket
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Climate Controls

  • Lining naturally wicks sweat from body
  • Wind blocking plackets behind cuff and front zippers

Adjustability & Fit

  • Zippered cuff closure with expansion gusset
  • Snap button closure at the collar
  • Zippered hem expansion gusset for a custom fit around the hips
  • Ergonomically shaped elbow seam improves CE protector fit

Fabric & Construction

  • 100% full grain 1.2mm cowhide leather
  • Hidden structure stitching to secure CE zones
  • Stretch at the underarm for extra comfort and ease of wear

Storage

  • 2 x side pockets with zippers
  • Internal stow pocket

Details

  • Quilted sleeve and shoulder panels
  • Diamond quilted panels at waist and back body panel
  • Embossed Oxford logo at upper sleeve
  • Centre front zip guard protects tank paintwork

