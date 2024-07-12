NEW from Oxford: Radley Jacket – in stock now

Sleek, classy and packed with classic styling details, the Radley is designed to make a fashion statement.
The Radley women’s leather jacket is constructed from premium full-grain 1.2mm cowhide leather and features CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, belt connection loops and stretch fabric at the underarm.
RRP – 299.99
Protection
- CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
- Level 2 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
- Back protector pocket
- Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
Climate Controls
- Lining naturally wicks sweat from body
- Wind blocking plackets behind cuff and front zippers
Adjustability & Fit
- Zippered cuff closure with expansion gusset
- Snap button closure at the collar
- Zippered hem expansion gusset for a custom fit around the hips
- Ergonomically shaped elbow seam improves CE protector fit
Fabric & Construction
- 100% full grain 1.2mm cowhide leather
- Hidden structure stitching to secure CE zones
- Stretch at the underarm for extra comfort and ease of wear
Storage
- 2 x side pockets with zippers
- Internal stow pocket
Details
- Quilted sleeve and shoulder panels
- Diamond quilted panels at waist and back body panel
- Embossed Oxford logo at upper sleeve
- Centre front zip guard protects tank paintwork
For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page
or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/