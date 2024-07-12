Friday, July 12, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All
HomeLatest NewsDonington Roars to Life: Razgatlioglu Leads the Pack in FP1

Donington Roars to Life: Razgatlioglu Leads the Pack in FP1

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Donington Roars to Life: Razgatlioglu Leads the Pack in FP1

Donington Roars To Life: Razgatlioglu Leads The Pack In Fp1

The iconic Donington Park circuit crackled with energy as the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship kicked off its UK Round with a riveting Free Practice 1 session. Despite nursing an ankle injury, Toprak Razgatlioglu of ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team sent a clear message to his rivals, dominating the timesheet with a blistering 1’26.419s lap.

Donington Roars To Life: Razgatlioglu Leads The Pack In Fp1

As riders navigated the tricky transition from damp to dry conditions, the session unfolded like a high-stakes chess match. Danilo Petrucci, showing impressive form for Barni Spark Racing Team, claimed the second spot, while Garrett Gerloff rounded out an unexpected top three for Bonovo Action BMW.

Donington Roars To Life: Razgatlioglu Leads The Pack In Fp1

Local hero Alex Lowes gave the home crowd something to cheer about, briefly leading the pack before settling for fourth. Meanwhile, reigning champion Alvaro Bautista found himself in unfamiliar territory, managing only fifth fastest.

Donington Roars To Life: Razgatlioglu Leads The Pack In Fp1

The session wasn’t without its drama. Andrea Iannone, nicknamed ‘The Maniac’, lived up to his moniker with three off-track excursions, providing spectators with heart-stopping moments as he rediscovered the nuances of Donington’s challenging layout.

Perhaps the biggest surprise came from Jonathan Rea. The multiple world champion, now aboard Yamaha machinery, faced early setbacks, spending precious time in the pits before salvaging a 13th place finish.

Donington Roars To Life: Razgatlioglu Leads The Pack In Fp1

As the dust settles on FP1, one thing is clear: the Prosecco DOC UK Round promises to be a thrilling affair. With Razgatlioglu looking to extend his championship lead and his competitors hungry to close the gap, fans are in for a weekend of world-class racing action.

Top 6 Results:

  1. Razgatlioglu (BMW) – 1’26.419s
  2. Petrucci (Ducati) – +0.416s
  3. Gerloff (BMW) – +0.633s
  4. Lowes (Kawasaki) – +0.706s
  5. Bautista (Ducati) – +0.738s
  6. Gardner (Yamaha) – +0.899s

As teams now analyse data and fine-tune their machines, the stage is set for an electrifying battle when the riders return to the track for FP2.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
NEW from Oxford: Radley Jacket – in stock now
Next article
Carrasco on pole for WorldWCR Race 1 at Donington Park

RELATED ARTICLES