Third pole for Huertas as red flag brings an early end to Superpole

Mid-session spots of rain did little to deter Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) as the Spanish star claimed his third Superpole of the season with a lap record of 1’28.322

Until the final moments Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) had looked set to claim a second consecutive Superpole. The Italian ended the day just 0.063s slower than Huertas but his consistent pace will give him lots of confidence ahead of Race 1

Late crashes for Kaito Toba (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda), Piotr Biesiekirski (Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team) and Ondrej Vostatek (PTR Triumph) brought out the red flags at the end of the session and confirmed Huertas’ pole position with Stefan Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) claiming third position and the final spot on the front row of the grid

Tom Booth Amos (PTR Triumph) was the leading British rider. The 28 year old will start from Race 1 seventh position

P1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“This morning we had many problems, but in the end, the team worked hard to resolve all of them. I think it was a good lap time and it’s a good pole position for us because the morning was tough. The team worked a lot this morning and I want to dedicate this pole position to them. I don’t care too much about the pole position itself; what I care about is the feeling we had, that is the most important thing. The pole position is just for Saturday. The most important thing is that we have a good pace for the race, we feel really happy, and we have everything ready for tomorrow.”

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results

1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’28.322s

2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.063s

3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.573s

4. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.819s

5. Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.906s

6. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +1.062s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of <WorldSBK.com/a>