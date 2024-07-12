Saturday, July 13, 2024
Razgatlioglu Reigns Supreme as BMW Flexes Muscle at Donington

The picturesque Donington Park circuit played host to a day of high-octane drama as the World Superbike Championship roared into action for the Prosecco DOC UK Round. As the dust settled on Friday’s practice sessions, it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who emerged as the man to beat, piloting his ROKiT BMW to a blistering 1’26.013s lap time that left his rivals in awe.

The Turkish sensation’s performance was a statement of intent, coming tantalisingly close to breaking into the hallowed 1’25s bracket and flirting with the existing lap record. But while Razgatlioglu basked in the spotlight, the day’s proceedings were far from a one-man show.

Ducati’s armada mounted a formidable challenge, with Danilo Petrucci of Barni Spark Racing Team leading the charge. The Italian’s late surge in FP2 saw him clinch second place, a mere 0.222s off the pace. Hot on his heels was rookie sensation Nicolo Bulega, who’s impressive third-place finish was marred only by several unscheduled trips through the gravel.

Local hero Alex Lowes gave the home crowd something to cheer about, securing fourth despite a heart-stopping crash at Turn 12 during FP2. His resilience epitomized a day where many riders found themselves pushing the limits of adhesion.

BMW’s resurgence was further underlined by Scott Redding’s fifth-place finish, while reigning champion Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top six. The Spaniard’s day was not without incident, as a crash at Turn 1 in FP2 served as a stark reminder of Donington’s unforgiving nature.

Further down the order, stories of triumph and tribulation unfolded. Andrea Iannone’s return to the circuit was marked by multiple off-track excursions and a crash, while Jonathan Rea’s electronics gremlins in FP1 left the multiple world champion playing catch-up.

As teams burn the midnight oil analysing data and fine-tuning setups, one thing is clear: the stage is set for a Saturday showdown that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Will Razgatlioglu’s Friday form translate into race day dominance, or can his rivals find that extra tenth to upset the apple cart? The answers await as the battle for Donington supremacy enters its crucial phase.

Top 6 Results:

  1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 1’26.013s
  2. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.222s
  3. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.225s
  4. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.283s
  5. Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) +0.421s
  6. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.567s

