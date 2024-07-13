Carrasco Claims Nail-biting Victory In Donington Thriller

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship delivered an electrifying spectacle in Race 1 of the Prosecco DOC UK Round, with Ana Carrasco of Evan Bros. Racing Yamaha Team emerging victorious after a heart-stopping battle at Donington Park.

The British crowd was treated to a masterclass in close quarters racing as a quintet of riders vied for supremacy throughout the contest. Carrasco’s triumph, sealed on the final lap, has significantly tightened the championship standings, leaving her just two points adrift of the lead.

Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) showcased blistering pace, setting the fastest lap on route to a commendable second place. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) completed the podium after an audacious last-lap manoeuvre.

The race ignited with Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) seizing an early advantage, only to be embroiled in a fierce duel with Carrasco. As the laps ticked by, a leading quartet consisting of Herrera, Carrasco, Sanchez, and Neila began to break clear.

Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) mounted a charge to join the front-runners, setting a blistering pace as the battle intensified. The final lap unfolded in dramatic fashion, with positions changing hands multiple times before Carrasco crossed the line in triumph.

Herrera narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth by less than a second. Ponziani secured fifth, while Ran Yochay (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) rounded out the top six.

The race was not without incident, as Emily Bondi, Alyssia Whitmore, and Mallory Dobbs all suffered crashes. A post-race penalty for Lucy Michel reshuffled the final standings, dropping her to 15th position.

As the dust settles on an enthralling opener, anticipation builds for Sunday’s race, with the entire field looking to challenge Carrasco’s supremacy.

The top six from WorldWRC Race 1, full results here: