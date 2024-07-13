Saturday, July 13, 2024
Carrasco Claims Nail-Biting Victory in Donington Thriller

Carrasco Claims Nail-Biting Victory in Donington Thriller

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Carrasco Claims Nail-Biting Victory in Donington Thriller

Carrasco Claims Nail-biting Victory In Donington Thriller

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship delivered an electrifying spectacle in Race 1 of the Prosecco DOC UK Round, with Ana Carrasco of Evan Bros. Racing Yamaha Team emerging victorious after a heart-stopping battle at Donington Park.

The British crowd was treated to a masterclass in close quarters racing as a quintet of riders vied for supremacy throughout the contest. Carrasco’s triumph, sealed on the final lap, has significantly tightened the championship standings, leaving her just two points adrift of the lead.

Carrasco Claims Nail-biting Victory In Donington Thriller

Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) showcased blistering pace, setting the fastest lap on route to a commendable second place. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) completed the podium after an audacious last-lap manoeuvre.

The race ignited with Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) seizing an early advantage, only to be embroiled in a fierce duel with Carrasco. As the laps ticked by, a leading quartet consisting of Herrera, Carrasco, Sanchez, and Neila began to break clear.

Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) mounted a charge to join the front-runners, setting a blistering pace as the battle intensified. The final lap unfolded in dramatic fashion, with positions changing hands multiple times before Carrasco crossed the line in triumph.

Carrasco Claims Nail-biting Victory In Donington Thriller

Herrera narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth by less than a second. Ponziani secured fifth, while Ran Yochay (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) rounded out the top six.

The race was not without incident, as Emily Bondi, Alyssia Whitmore, and Mallory Dobbs all suffered crashes. A post-race penalty for Lucy Michel reshuffled the final standings, dropping her to 15th position.

Carrasco Claims Nail-biting Victory In Donington Thriller

As the dust settles on an enthralling opener, anticipation builds for Sunday’s race, with the entire field looking to challenge Carrasco’s supremacy.

The top six from WorldWRC Race 1, full results here:

  1. Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros. Racing Yamaha Team)
  2. Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +0.511s
  3. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) +0.726s
  4. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) +0.890s
  5. Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) +3.476s
  6. Ran Yochay (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) +23.621s

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

