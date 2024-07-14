Donington Park Sizzles with WorldSBK Action: Razgatlioglu Dominates Sprint

The final day of the Prosecco DOC UK Round kicked off with an intense Warm Up session, where Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) continued his weekend dominance. The Turkish rider set the pace, followed closely by Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli.

The morning’s Tissot Superpole Race saw Razgatlioglu extend his winning streak to six consecutive victories. Despite a strong start from Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), who grabbed the holeshot, Razgatlioglu fought back to claim the lead on Lap 3 and never looked back.

Bulega held on for an impressive second place, while Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) broke his podium drought with a third-place finish after starting from eighth on the grid. This marked Rea’s first podium with Yamaha, showcasing his adaptability to the new machinery.

Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) narrowly held off a charging Alex Lowes for fourth place, with reigning champion Alvaro Bautista making significant progress from 11th on the grid to finish sixth.

The race wasn’t without drama, as Axel Bassani crashed out early, relegating him to a 16th place start for Race 2.

Razgatlioglu’s dominance was further underlined by setting a new race lap record of 1’25.733s, cementing his status as the man to beat at Donington Park.

Top nine from the Superpole Race:

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +4.826s Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +6.526s Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) +8.375s Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +8.576s Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +9.188s Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +10.037s Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) +11.760s Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +12.229s

With Razgatlioglu’s form showing no signs of wavering, anticipation builds for the final race of the weekend, where his rivals will be looking to upset his perfect run at Donington.