Razgatlioglu Dominates Donington in Spectacular WorldSBK Opener

Toprak Razgatlioglu of ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team delivered a masterclass performance in the opening race of the Prosecco DOC UK Round, extending his championship lead to 33 points with a commanding victory. The Turkish sensation crossed the finish line a staggering 11.384 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, securing BMW’s 20th triumph in the series.

From the moment the lights extinguished, Razgatlioglu seized control, converting his pole position into an early lead. His relentless pace saw him consistently lap in the 1’26 bracket, leaving the competition in his wake. This victory marks Razgatlioglu’s 46th career win, further cementing his status as a formidable force in the championship.

Home favourite Alex Lowes thrilled the British crowd with a stellar ride to second place, claiming his 39th career podium for Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK.

Reigning World Champion Alvaro Bautista showcased his class by carving through the field from 11th on the grid to secure the final podium position, his 99th in WorldSBK.

The race was not without drama. Scott Redding, after a strong start, was forced to retire due to mechanical issues. Nicolo Bulega, who briefly held second place, had to settle for fourth after being overtaken by both Lowes and Bautista in the closing stages.

Jonathan Rea led the Yamaha charge, finishing fifth after a confidence-boosting performance, narrowly ahead of teammate Andrea Locatelli. Danilo Petrucci, Dominique Aegerter, Michael van der Mark, and Remy Gardner rounded out the top ten.

The day saw disappointment for some, with Tarran Mackenzie and Xavi Vierge both crashing out early. Sam Lowes, after a promising qualifying, finished a distant 19th following an off-track excursion.

As the dust settles on an exhilarating opener, all eyes turn to tomorrow’s races, with Razgatlioglu’s rivals seeking to close the gap to the seemingly unstoppable Turk.

The top six from Race 1 at Donington Park, full results here: