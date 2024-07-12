New Summer Gloves from LS2

Fully vented and made from soft and supple goatskin leather, LS2’s new Air Raptor riding gloves are designed to be comfortable all day.

Softer and more supple than cowhide, goatskin is perfect for summer riding gloves. It gives greater dexterity and improved feedback from the controls, yet is also highly abrasion-resistant.

Perforated throughout, and with additional Air Mesh fabric sections, heat and perspiration can escape, keeping hands cool and dry, even on sweltering summer days.

Stretch panels at the finger joints enhance comfort and dexterity, keeping fingers flexible. Both the thumb and index finger are touchscreen compatible, for operating smartphones, GPS and TFT displays.

Hypalon Velcro closure gives a snug and secure fit, and is low profile so it fits easily under the cuffs of riding jackets.

As you’d expect, Air Raptor gloves are certified to the latest CE safety standard. There are KP-1 protectors over the knuckles, and a Thermo-Plastic Rubber (TPR) slider covering the vulnerable scaphoid area. The goatskin is double layered over the palm and little fingers, for maximum durability.

LS2 Air Raptor gloves come in sizes S-XXL and retail at just £69.99 including vat. Find out more at ls2helmets.com

