Save Big This Summer With R&G

R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, is giving riders a chance to save big this summer with a host of exclusive offers! This month sees a whopping 15% off a selected range of its proven Crash Protectors.

Available for a wide range of machines, the R&G Crash Protectors are utilised by riders around the world to help them save their machine in the event of a drop or fall. Featuring de-embrittled high-tensile steel bolts, the protectors are designed to bend rather than shear or snap, absorbing the force of the impact and protecting the bike’s frame and engine.

Each R&G Crash Protector also features a compression sleeve inside the bobbin, allowing the retaining bolts to be torqued to the correct specification and not work loose through vibration from everyday riding.

Riders looking to protect their pride and joy this summer can enjoy 15% off a wide range of R&G Crash Protectors when they purchase directly from www.rg-racing.com. The offer is available from now until July 31st, with further summer promotions to be announced over the coming weeks exclusively via R&G’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.