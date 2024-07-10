Tom Booth-amos And Ptr Triumph Team Ready For Home Turf Action

The fifth round of the FIM Supersport World Championship gets underway at Donington Park in the UK this weekend, 12-14 July.

Just a stone’s throw from the Triumph factory, the iconic 2.4km track represents the home round for the manufacturer, the team and British rider, Tom Booth-Amos.

Feeling at an advantage following a very successful British Championship wildcard weekend at the Derbyshire track back in May, Booth-Amos is looking forward to his first ‘at home’ World Supersport appearance aboard the Triumph Street Triple 765.

Tom Booth-Amos: “It’s always exciting heading to your home race but especially this year, my first with Triumph. After a great BSB test weekend I’m positive we can turn around a good result.”

Teammate Ondrej Vostatek also enjoyed a solid test at Donington Park in the British races and is hoping to capitalise on the advantage for some strong results in front of the British fans.

Ondrej Vostatek: “We have already been to Donington Park this year so we need to use this advantage to take a better position. I’ve worked alot on myself during the past weeks and I want to make Triumph proud at their home race.”

PTR Triumph Team Manager Simon Buckmaster: “It’s our home round at Donington Park. We did the British Championship earlier in the year and had a win so we are confident coming here. We have an advantage, we need to keep calm, work well as a team and make that advantage count. We are looking for our best result of the season at our home round. For Ondrej he rode in the British Championship race and he has an advantage here so we will be looking for him to challenge for points. That has to be our goal. We have been working hard these couple of weeks making incremental improvements to make the bikes better for Tom and Ondrej. I hope a load of home fans turn out and hope for a good, dry weekend and some great racing.”

For Press Features please email Kerrie McFadden: info@firstturnmedia.co.uk