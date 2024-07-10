Dunlop and Hodson win at disrupted Southern 100 meeting.

The weather was beautiful at the Billown Circuit as the 2024 Southern 100 meeting began on Monday evening. The first business of the evening was the escorted laps for the newcomers to the circuit. All was going well at Ballakeighan until about half of the solo riders had come through Ballakeighan on their second lap. Then there was a major incident involving several riders. Two riders were injured; one was released after receiving treatment at Nobles Hospital. Sadly; Anthony O’Carroll received very serious injuries that necessitated him being transferred to a Liverpool hospital to receive specialist care. We hope that this care is successful and that he will be able to make a full recovery. Ian Lougher; his team manager was talked out of withdrawing the entire team by Anthony’s family, as it is not what he would want.

The marshals and paramedics at the scene performed superbly in response to the incident. The scene was protected immediately by red flags. Just prior to the start they had practiced their casualty removal procedures; little thinking that less than 5 minutes later they would be repeating them for real. They dealt with the problems that they faced superbly; a credit to themselves and the organisers. Two other unrelated medical emergencies on the island meant that the practice session could not be restarted. This required schedule changes to be made by the organising committee.

Tuesday was the polar opposite of Monday; dark grey clouds replaced blue sky and rain was persistent until 4pm; when it began to lighten; eventually stopping just before 5pm. A shower at around 5.30 reminded everyone that rain remained a constant threat. Unseasonal coldness added to the general gloom. In the paddock most of the bikes were being fitted with their full wet footwear, a few with a wet front and intermediate rear.

Everything was being kept close to the revised schedule despite the weather; the only delay was caused by a car being left on the track by a forgetful local. The practice session for 1000cc machines was first. Michael Dunlop made a return to the paddock after one lap to change tyres; a move that allowed him to grab second place on the grid with his one flying lap. The solo sessions were very busy; this was the only chance to qualify. There were a couple of visitors to the slip road, and one mounted the pavement on the exit; but used the dropped kerb to do so. This all changed when the sidecars had their turn. The slip road was very well used and Greg Lambert spun in the middle of the track. The pace was furious giving 10 minutes of mayhem for the hardy spectators to enjoy.

The race programme for the meeting then began with Race 2; the Peel Holdings Senior Race. The fickle weather had left a track that had both wet and dry areas; giving the riders a real conundrum with tyre choice. The unfortunate Dominic Herbertson had to withdraw due to a systems issue that manifested itself on the warm up lap. Some riders withdrew after the warm up due to the mixed conditions.

The race began at 8.16pm over a reduced distance of 4 laps; the hope being that it would be completed before rainfall returned. The pole sitter, Jamie Coward (Steadplan Honda) was fastest away from the lights; he led the for the entirety of the first lap, with Michael Dunlop (Hawk Honda) close behind in second. Davey Todd held third on the Milwaukee BMW; with Mike Browne (IN Competition Aprilia) tucked in behind him. Dean Harrison; in unfamiliar black livery held fifth on his Honda; with the returning Michael Sweeney 6th on his MJR BMW.

As light drizzle became more organized rain, Dunlop increased the pace on lap 2 and led by a few metres as they came into Castletown Corner; his lead was 0.282s as they crossed the line. Todd was 2.2s behind Coward; with Browne holding fourth 2.27s further back and under pressure from Harrison. Sweeney held sixth; but was being closed down by Paul Jordan (Jackson Honda). With the track now glistening, Dunlop had a slightly increased advantage on lap 3; Todd was safe in third; whilst Harrison had displaced Browne from fourth; but that was to no avail; the red flag was displayed; ending the race. The flag was due to Aaron Hogan having crashed out at Ballawhetstone. He went to hospital for a check-up; thankfully it seems that he is perfectly okay.

With all of the riders having completed half of the already reduced distance; a result was declared at the end of lap 2. Newcomers Keelim Ryan (McMullen Kawasaki) and Erno Kostamo (Penz 13 BMW) put up excellent performances, after just 4 laps of practice, to finish 14th and 18th respectively.

With the gloom having deepened and the rain having become heavier; wet tyres front and back was the only choice for the Mike Kerruish Plumbing Lightweight Race (Race 1). From pole position, Rob Hodson (Paton) was the fastest into Ballakeighan; with Jamie Coward (Steadplan Kawasaki) in second. Hodson was first to the commentary point at Cross Four Ways and had a few metres advantage at Castletown Corner. It was an impressive sight as the riders approached from Stadium with a huge plume of spray behind. Late entry, Davey Todd, was third on his Dafabet Kawasaki. Mike Browne (Aprilia), Michael Sweeney (Aprilia) and Joe Yeardsley (ILR Paton) completed the top 6. Best of non-Supertwin machines was the 250cc Falcon Yamaha of Dan Sayle.

The pace in the conditions was simply amazing; by lap 3 Hodson and Coward were lapping faster than Hodson’s pole time; set on nearly dry roads. Coward gained 0.2s on lap 3; but Hodson responded on lap 4 and then set the best lap of the race at 97.481mph on the fifth and final lap. His margin of victory was 5.62s. Todd took the final podium place; Mike Browne took fourth just 0.8s down on Todd. Michael (Micko) Sweeney was fifth; with local star Joe Yeardsley a fine 6th. Dan Sayle had worked his way into seventh at the end of the race. Best newcomer was Jacque Foley (Paton); he was 12th, 0.5s ahead of fellow newcomer Caomhan Canny (Aprilia).

Today (Wednesday) was scheduled to bring us four races. However, the journey to Billown was wasted. Ongoing heavy rain left streams running across some parts of the track and large amounts of standing water in others; racing was simply infeasible. Thursday’s forecast is better; hopefully the revised programme can go ahead; especially the championship races.