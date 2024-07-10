Richa introduces first pair of AAA-rated jeans

Combining rider safety and style with no compromise, Richa has launched its first pair of AAA-rated jeans – the Henderson. Adding to its already stellar line-up of Kevlar®/Aramid jeans, the Henderson jeans are defined as the choice for the everyday rider, offering the highest level of protection while remaining comfortable and looking cool.

Richa has pulled out all the stops to ensure the Henderson jeans keep wearers safe, thanks to the Thunder Lite Kevlar® Denim construction. This offers both superb abrasion-resistant qualities while retaining all the flexibility – and comfort – of a high-street jean. Additional safety protection, in the form of D3O® Level 2 protectors, come as standard on the hips and knees.

Priced from £169.99, the Henderson jeans are available in standard and short leg length options, in a choice of three colour options – Black, Dark Blue and Blue Stone – and in sizes 30-44.

For more information or to locate your local dealer, visit: www.nevis.uk.comor call 01425 478936.