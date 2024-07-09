Next Bristol Bike Night on 2nd August

A packed programme is promised for the next Bristol Bike Night on Friday 2nd August.

Hosted by Fowlers Motorcycles, the monthly event regularly attracts hundreds of riders seeking to start the weekend surrounded by like-minded people in a great atmosphere.

Confirmed attractions for August Bike Night include:

Freshly griddled food from Emma’s burgers and hot dogs

A rocking soundtrack by DJ Chunky

Get involved with local riders’ groups, such as Blood Bikes, Bristol Advanced Motorcyclists and DocBike

Free raffle with quality prizes

£50 voucher and trophy for the ‘Bike of the Night’, which will be entered into the competition to win the title ‘Bike of the Season’.

Stalls from big brands – meet representatives from Muc Off cleaning products and HJC Helmets on 2nd August and get the inside line on their products.

Drop4gear photography will be on hand to capture your memories.

Bristol Bike Night is held on the first Friday of the month, 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM, from May until September. Entry is free, with no booking required. Just ride in and join the party.

Head to Fowlers Motorcycles, 2-12 Bath Road, Bristol BS4 3DR (10-minute walk from Temple Meads Station if you’re on foot).

Website: www.fowlers.co.uk