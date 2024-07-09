Healey Debuts New Machinery at Snetterton Superstock Round

Lee Healey made a long-awaited return to the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance series at Snetterton this weekend, debuting the brand new Staxson Fireblade after missing the previous round at Knockhill due to the switch in machinery.

The weekend proved to be a baptism of fire for Healey and his team, as they grappled with the challenges of setting up and understanding the new bike in varying weather conditions. Despite the hurdles, Healey’s determination and positive attitude shone through.

In Friday’s combined free practice sessions, Healey impressively lapped within a second of his previous personal best at the circuit. This was a remarkable achievement considering it was his first time on the new bike.

Saturday’s qualifying session brought wet conditions, requiring a completely different setup. Healey adapted well, qualifying 32nd with a time of 2:26.322. However, the team discovered they were running the wrong power mapping, which led to yet another significant change for Sunday’s race.

The race saw Healey finish 31st, with a best lap time of 2:01.640. While the result might not reflect it, the weekend was filled with valuable learning experiences for Healey and his team.

Reflecting on the weekend, Healey said, “With mixed weather conditions all weekend, I didn’t really manage to get into the flow with the new bike, but that will come. On the plus side, we completed the weekend with no dramas, and that’s a positive that we can build on.”

Healey also highlighted the challenges faced: “Friday free practice was the first time riding the new bike, so it was a big learning curve. Saturday required a wet setting, so it felt like a new bike again. Realizing the wrong power mapping was on the bike and releasing 20% more power meant we essentially had a third new bike for the weekend.”

Despite these challenges, Healey remains optimistic: “We are more than happy with the weekend. We just need to trust the bike and work together as a team.”

The rider expressed his gratitude to his team and sponsors, particularly James Buckingham for delivering “exactly what he promised, which is a mega bike,” and RatMally Graphics for their last-minute efforts in making the bike look its best.

As the series moves to Brands Hatch GP in ten days, Healey and his team will be working hard to build on this foundation. With more time to understand and fine-tune the new Honda, Healey will be aiming to climb up the grid and showcase the true potential of his new machinery.

Fans and fellow racers alike will be keen to see how Healey progresses with his new bike as the season unfolds.