Billy Mcconnell: Top Of The Timings In Q1

As you would expect in July in the UK the weather did not fancy playing ball. Friday was dry and Billy was riding well, just missing out on the qualifying 12 and finished in 13th place.

The rain set in on Saturday and Billy topped the time sheets in Q1 and elevated himself into the final qualifying session. He was riding exceptionally well in the wet conditions and set a couple of purple sector times briefly putting him on pole. He was just pushed back in the closing stages to second but without any warning had a big crash and he took a bang to the head.

He was assessed at the medical centre and passed fit to ride but he wasn’t feeling 100% so opted out of race one and would make the decision Sunday morning to skip the whole weekend of races.

The team know they have a good dry and wet set up know and will move on to Brands with a positive mind-set. Billy will be back fighting fit soon.

Billy – “Everything was going well this weekend and I felt so comfortable on the bike. The team worked hard and well together, and we were looking forward to three races.

I would have started on the front row, but it just wasn’t right for me to do. I felt very beaten up on Saturday and not much better on Sunday so we couldn’t have raced and put my safety and other riders’ safety at risk. We will be back and fully fit for Brands and ready to have another go at it.”

Team Owner – Chris Fairburn – “We are pleased Billy is ok and he was on the pipe! It was certainly the best decision was made to withdraw, Billy’s health is more important and we are already looking forward to Brands Hatch in a few weeks.”

Photography: Ian Hopgood

For Press Features please email Kerrie McFadden: Info@FirstTurnMedia.co.uk