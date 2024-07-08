Superteen Rookies Celebrate Podium Success

THE ROKiT Rookies enjoyed a successful Sunday at Snetterton as Superteen riders Kalvin Kelly and Brodie Gawith ended the weekend on the podium.

The Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen race was the last one held at the Norfolk track and following the postponement of Saturday’s race, they were raring to go.

From sixth on the grid, Brodie Gawith got a sharp start and took the lead on the opening lap, running up front in the opening laps before dropping back to fourth.

However, on the final lap, the race leader crashed out and knocked the rider running second wide. Kalvin Kelly had been quietly carving his way through the field and was rewarded with second at the flag for his efforts as Gawith took third.

Just behind, Chloe Jones just missed out on a podium as she finished fourth, while Henry Snell crossed the line ninth.

Behind, there were solid results for Darragh O’Mahony, Charlotte Marcuzzo and Floris Schipper who finished 15th, 16th and 17th respectively. Unfortunately, Jay Yeldham retired from the race on lap six.

In the Quattro Group British Supersport HEL Supersport Cup, Harry Cook also celebrated a strong second place finish after a hard-fought race, as Joe Farragher took fifth.

Unfortunately, both Mikey Hardie and Adam Brown retired from the race, but both are now eager to make amends at the next event.

The Superteen Rookies now have a very quick turnaround before their next race weekend, which takes place at Donington Park next weekend as part of the World Superbike support programme.

Meanwhile, the Supersport Rookies have a weekend off next week and will return to action at Brands Hatch in a fortnight.

Photography Rokit Rookies and Jason Neale

