Brown dominates Race 1, Brinton returns to the top in Race 2 thriller

Victories don’t get more dominant than Lucas Brown’s (SENCAT Talent Team / Mortimer Racing) in R&G British Talent Cup Race 1 at Snetterton. The #29 stormed clear in the wet conditions to win by a staggering 19.2 seconds, as Peter Willis (Microlise Cresswell Racing) and Jack Burrows (Burrows Engineering / RK Racing) claim podiums in a close fight between the pair.

From the off, title-chasing Brown got into a phenomenal rhythm to stretch his lead at the end of Lap 1 to over two seconds over Filip Surowiak (Team City Lifting / RS Racing), before the latter crashed out of P2 on Lap 2. By Lap 4, Brown was a staggering 10 seconds clear of Burrows, who had Willis in tow.

With Brown racing off into the distance, the battle for P2 and P3 went down to the wire. Brown cruised to the chequered flag, with Willis pipping Burrows to P2 as the duo claimed hard-earned podiums in the tricky Snetterton conditions. Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) and Daniel Goodman (Fibre Tec Honda) rounded out the top five, with Brown’s advantage over Brinton in the standings rising to 29 points ahead of Race 2.

In Race 2, Burrows managed to grab the holeshot down into Turn 1, but Brinton – from P10 on the grid – pounced halfway around the opening lap to grab P1 from Alexander Rowan (Alexander Rowan Racing), who briefly led before Brinton and then Brown came through. The latter was then the race leader, but Brinton clawed his way back past at the start of Lap 2.

The leading duo, Brinton and Brown, broke clear and were exchanging the lead lap after lap. Meanwhile, Surowiak and Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) were locked in a battle for the final podium spot, four seconds away from the victory fight.

As expected, the battle for the win went down to the wire. Brinton vs Brown, who would come out on top? Brinton led onto the final lap but Brown carved past at Turn 1. Brinton then bit back at Turn 2, as Brown then waited for Turn 9 to make his move. Brown held the lead into the final corner but on the run to the line, Brinton managed to reach the chequered flag 0.047s ahead of Brown to claw back five crucial points. Correa beat Surowiak by less than a tenth to claim P3, with Ryan Frost (Fibre Tec Honda) rounding out the top five.

Next up for the BTC riders and teams is a trip to the legendary Brands Hatch for Round 4, with Brown leading Brinton by 24 points in the title chase.