Talbot Triumphs as Mossey Makes Stunning Return in Pirelli National Superstock

The Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance delivered an action-packed weekend at Snetterton for Round 5 of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Joe Talbot emerged victorious in a thrilling race, but the spotlight was also on Luke Mossey’s remarkable return to the grid.

Friday’s combined free practice sessions saw Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) set the pace with a fastest time of 1:49.267. Scott Swann (Swann Racing) and Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) rounded out the top three, hinting at the competitive weekend ahead.

Qualifying on Saturday took place in challenging wet conditions, shuffling the order significantly. Swann claimed pole position with a time of 2:09.759, followed by Tim Neave (MasterMac Honda) and Edmund Best (Symcirrus Motorsport). Notably, Mossey, in his first weekend back after starting the season without a ride, qualified 19th.

Sunday’s race, reduced to 5 laps due to earlier delays, saw Talbot showcase his skills in dry conditions. He clinched victory with a time of 9:18.567, narrowly beating Tom Ward (Armada Marine Cables Racing) by just 0.084 seconds.

The story of the day, however, was Luke Mossey’s incredible charge through the field. Starting from 19th on the grid, Mossey sliced through the pack to claim the final podium position, finishing just 0.187 seconds behind the winner. His performance, including setting the fastest lap of the race at 1:49.982, demonstrated that he has lost none of his speed during his absence from the paddock.

Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) and Scott Swann completed the top five, in a race where the top 17 finishers were separated by less than 15 seconds, highlighting the competitive nature of the Pirelli National Superstock class.

Mossey’s podium finish in his first race back with Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles sends a clear message to his competitors. His rapid progress from 19th to 3rd suggests he will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming rounds.

As the championship moves forward, all eyes will be on whether Talbot can maintain his winning form and if Mossey’s comeback will continue to gather momentum. The next round promises more exciting racing as the battles for championship positions intensify.